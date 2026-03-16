Is Foreign Intervention in Iran Ethical, or a Violation of Sovereignty?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This piece was written on March 5. Given the rapidly changing nature of this situation, we encourage readers to seek out the latest news for the most current updates.

As conflict once again erupts across the Middle East—a region shaped by decades of war, foreign intervention, and political upheaval—it feels impossible to ignore the gravity of what is unfolding. With recent foreign intervention taking place over the weekend of March 1, global attention has shifted toward Iran and broader implications for regional stability. This moment raises questions that go beyond the headlines.

Having spent half of my life in the Middle East and the other half in the United States—a country that has played a major role in shaping both Middle Eastern conflicts and global geopolitics—I view this moment from two personal vantage points. While I study biomedical sciences and spend much of my time examining the biological systems that make us human, I have always been drawn to the political forces that shape how societies function. That curiosity led me to pursue a minor in Middle Eastern politics and engage with the region’s complex history through years of Model United Nations and independent study.

This article is not simply about explaining a conflict. It asks a broader question: when global powers intervene in another country’s government, can this act truly be justified?

What Is Happening Now?

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, as of early March, tensions between Iran and Western powers have escalated into direct military confrontation following foreign strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear-linked facilities. The intervention comes after years of disputes surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, regional influence, and internal political unrest. The strikes have increased fears of a wider regional conflict, with neighboring countries on high alert and global markets responding to the instability. While leaders involved in the operation describe their actions as preventative or defensive, critics argue that the escalation risks pushing the region toward further violence.

The Case For Intervention: Human Rights & Global Responsibility

Supporters of intervention argue that action against the Iranian government is not only strategic but also humanitarian. Human rights organizations and international bodies have documented serious abuses by Iranian authorities, including violent crackdowns on protests, mass arrests, and restrictions on basic freedoms such as speech and assembly. For many advocates, allowing such actions to continue without an international response would mean ignoring the suffering of civilians.

Based on information from the American Jewish Committee, some policymakers also frame intervention as part of a broader responsibility to maintain global security. Concerns about nuclear proliferation and Iran’s support for regional militant groups have been cited as reasons why outside powers believe action is necessary. From this perspective, foreign intervention is viewed as a difficult but necessary step to protect both regional stability and international security.

The Case Against Intervention: Sovereignty & Historical Consequences

Critics, however, argue that military intervention without broad international authorization undermines fundamental principles of sovereignty and international law. The Arab Center, Washington D.C., presents this opposing perspective clearly. The United Nations Charter generally prohibits one country from using force against another unless acting in self-defense or with the approval of the UN Security Council. Without those conditions clearly met, some legal scholars argue that such interventions risk setting a dangerous precedent.

History also offers important warnings. Foreign-led regime change has rarely produced the stability its supporters promise. Interventions in countries such as Iraq and Libya, for example, removed governments but created power vacuums and long-term instability. Rather than encouraging democratic development, these actions often deepen distrust of foreign powers and strengthen nationalist narratives within affected countries.

Is Regime Change Ethical in 2026?

In 2026, the ethics of regime change remain deeply contested. On one hand, the international community faces a moral dilemma: when governments commit serious human rights violations or threaten regional security, many argue that outside powers have a responsibility to respond. At the same time, history reminds us that intervention often produces unintended consequences. Removing governments from the outside does not guarantee peace, democracy, or stability. In many cases, it has instead created prolonged conflict and instability.

For students watching these events unfold, the debate highlights a key reality: global politics rarely offer simple answers. The question may not only be whether intervention is ethical, but also whether it is effective, legitimate, and truly supported by the people most affected. As the next generation of voters, leaders, and policymakers, college students will ultimately shape how the world responds to conflicts like this one.