Is Charlie Plummer Our New Haymitch?

Following the release of Suzanne Collins’ newest addition to the Hunger Games franchise, Sunrise On The Reaping, speculation has emerged about which actors will bring these younger versions of already known characters to life.

Sunrise On The Reaping follows beloved victor, Haymitch Abernathy, through the 50th Hunger Games as a District 12 tribute. Ultimately, it gives the reader a deeper insight into what was previously known from the other novels. It explores how Haymitch’s character arc in the original trilogy derives largely from his trauma as the sole victor of District 12 and how he came to win the Hunger Games.

But who will lead Haymitch’s story?

On April 4, Film Updates tweeted the rumor that Charlie Plummer has been in talks to star as Haymitch in the movie. Plummer, a former child actor, has been in well-known films such as Looking For Alaska, Moonfall, and the upcoming horror film The Long Walk.

The announcement received positive feedback, especially when fan expectations involved actors either too young or too old, while Plummer is 25. In addition, Film Updates’ tweet with the side-by-side picture of Plummer and Woody Harrelson, who plays Haymitch in the Hunger Games movies, highlights the physical similarities between the two men.

Charlie Plummer is in talks to star as Haymitch Abernathy in ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’ pic.twitter.com/oxFAAveqxu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 4, 2025

Plummer isn’t the only actor in talks to participate in the prequel. On April 8, Film Updates shared another tweet stating that Oscar winner Kieran Culkin may star as Caesar Flickerman. In a following post, it was announced that Emma Thompson is being eyed to play Drusilla Sickle, the Capitol’s escort for District 12 since the 25th Hunger Games.

Importantly, most fans aren’t just excited about Haymitch’s casting; they are keeping a keen eye on who will play an older version of Tom Blyth’s President Snow. Film Updates spilled more announcements, remarking on the possibility of Ralph Fiennes becoming the infamous President Snow. This fueled excitement from fans, considering Fiennes is the main villain of the Harry Potter franchise — Lord Voldemort. Some fans stated it would be iconic for the actor to bring life to two villains from such prolific franchises.

The latest potential casting for Sunrise On The Reaping was shared on April 9. Once again, Film Updates kept fans on the edge of their seats with a post about who had been offered the role of adored Capitol citizen Effie Trinket. When it was announced that Elle Fanning had been offered the role for the series’ prequel, numerous fans voiced their approval of the casting, even wishing for Fanning to accept the role. There has yet to be an announcement of her acceptance or refusal.

So far, none of the actors in talks to star in this movie have confirmed their participation, yet anticipation only grows further as the film adaptation begins shooting in July 2025. But Hunger Games fans will eventually receive answers to their questions, perhaps sooner rather than later. All that’s left to wish is for the odds to be ever in our favor.