UCF’s Student Government Welcomes Its New Leadership Team

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Junior Shivani Vakharia, a political science and industrial-organizational psychology major, and junior Dwayne Jones, a broadcast journalism major, waited in the Student Union to hear whether they would become the next student government president and vice president. Moments before the announcement, Vakharia turned to Jones, searching for comfort and reassurance. They had only seconds to take in their victory after being named the university’s next leaders.

“The fact that so many students care about UCF is really inspiring,” Vakharia said.

The running mates met in their sophomore year after they both transferred and joined the Student Government Leadership Council. “She was very quiet at first,” Jones said when recalling his first impression of Vakharia.

Now, the two have accomplished one of the highest honors at the University of Central Florida. The transition has been a whirlwind; however, preparations for next year have already begun, and certain policies already have “boots on the ground” when it comes to fulfilling what was promised during their campaign.

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Vakharia began her leadership journey after transferring, determined to make the most of every opportunity. Jones started his student government experience in high school as class president, saying his introduction to leadership came from recognizing the importance of strong representation. He hopes to find a meaningful middle ground not only on campus, but on a national level.

Another highlight of the weeks following their election has been the outreach from past presidents and vice presidents. They’ve built a strong relationship with the current leaders, Luci Blanco and Jarib Benitez. Although it’s a small community with only two new members each year, former student government heads stay closely connected and offer guidance and support to those stepping into the role.

Vakharia’s favorite campus memories revolve around her volunteering. She especially loved serving food at MidKnight Breakfast, an event that she now spearheads in her new position.

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“The way that I make friends and get to meet people is through helping with these events,” Vakharia said.

Jones is passionate about sports, and specifically enjoys the Space Game. Both plan on returning to UCF after they graduate and throughout their adult lives. They want to see how not only our campus grows, but also the administration.

“Seeing how it continues to grow, and change is really important,” Vakharia said.

Applications for the 2026-2027 Executive Cabinet are now open. Vakharia and Jones are looking for passion and drive in their cabinet. The positions are open to anyone from freshmen to graduate students. They want their administration to be “diverse in thought” and offer multiple perspectives on student life.

The applications close on April 10, and interviews will occur throughout April. If you think you can provide a fresh take and new ideas to the student body, look into applying for one of their 14 open positions. Both Jones and Vakharia say that they can’t wait for the fall semester, when the students return to campus, and they can fully embrace their roles.