Into the Beatleverse: The Four-Part Cinematic Journey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Beatlemania could be back and stronger than ever, but not without a dose of controversy — nothing the band isn’t used to.

Arguably the most successful music group in history, few have left as enduring a legacy as The Beatles. Now, their story is set to hit the big screen in an unprecedented way. With an award-winning director at the wheel and a bold new approach to the viewing experience, this project is guaranteed to shake up the biopic genre.

Concept Sam Mendes, the British director renowned for Skyfall, Revolutionary Road, and American Beauty — for which he won an Oscar — is now taking on the story of The Beatles in an ambitious, new way. “I just felt the story of the band was too huge to fit into a single movie, and that turning it into a TV mini-series just somehow didn’t feel right,” said Mendes at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas. So, what’s the solution? “We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives, which together tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris, the film’s producer, in a Sony Pictures press release. That’s right! Four separate movies, each from the point of view of a different Beatle, are set to be released in April of 2028. When watched together, the films will chronicle the band’s meteoric rise and fall as they change the music industry forever. Cast Harris Dickinson will take on the role of the songwriter, guitarist, and founding member of The Beatles, John Lennon. Acclaimed for his performances in Triangle of Sadness and The Iron Claw, Dickinson recently gained widespread fame for portraying the quiet yet commanding Samuel in A24’s Babygirl. Sharing the name with the music legend himself, Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal will be stepping into the shoes of Paul McCartney. Mescal is known for his roles in Gladiator II, Normal People, and Aftersun. He is also unofficially known for being an Irish heartthrob, short-shorts enthusiast, and a designated “internet boyfriend.” Joseph Quinn will join a new “fantastic four” as George Harrison. Best recognized for his breakout role as Eddie Munson on Stranger Things, Quinn has impressed audiences and critics alike with his work in A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II alongside his new bandmate Mescal. Rounding out the “fab four” will be Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. The Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin actor has made a career out of playing unpredictable characters, so naturally, he is taking on the role of the drummer and “Octopus’s Garden” writer. And while Ringo may be considered the most underrated Beatle, Keoghan definitely knows a thing or two about being at the center of the pop world — even if his time in the spotlight was, well, a bit short and sweet. fan reception While the movie is set to star some of the biggest up-and-comers of this generation, people are less than thrilled with the choices. Some have criticized the picks as obvious and difficult to separate from their previous roles. Others claim that the casting neglects the band’s Scouse roots. Fans have taken to social media to share their complaints. On TikTok, one post by @itsmeelolaaaaa, which has racked up over 200,000 likes, summed up the frustration: “4 films about 4 unknown scouse lads who rose to fame and they haven’t casted 4 unknown scouse lads is breaking my heart.” This sentiment is widely shared due to the backlash. Many had hoped these biopics could serve as an opportunity to platform emerging young talent, mirroring the band’s own path from obscurity to worldwide renown. However, with the array of A-List actors confirmed and rumored to be in the production, fans are arguing that the film will undercut the authenticity of The Beatles’ real-life story.

It should be said that Mendes’s script has been greenlit by McCartney, Starr, and the families of Harrison and Lennon. This makes the films among the first to have both the full life story and music rights officially approved by the band members and their company, Apple Corps Ltd. So while some are hesitant to trust the vision, others say to hold out hope, as this could be the most authentic look into The Beatles’ story yet.