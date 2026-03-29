Inside the “No Kings” Protest

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 28, I attended the third “No Kings” protest, not expecting to find hope on the side of the road. But I did. In a woman who had lived a century, a boy just beginning his, and a crowd of strangers who still believed that showing up matters, for the first time in a long time, it didn’t feel so hopeless, and that was enough.

While “No Kings” is often reduced to being simply anti-Trump, that narrow framing overlooks what the movement actually represents. At its core, “No Kings” is pro-people. It rejects hierarchy in favor of shared voice, with the many causes present at these protests all rooted in that central idea. It serves as a reminder that power is not meant to be concentrated in a single figure but held collectively.

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What I saw at No Kings

The energy I felt at this protest, and the sheer volume of people coming together today, was incredibly moving. Overall, the event was extremely well organized, with leaders directing protestors on where to stand and safely hold their signs. There was also a medical tent handing out free water to everyone, which was very necessary at noon on a hot Florida day. Outside of the structural aspects, I was taken aback by how joyous everyone seemed, even while protesting such unfortunate topics.

I observed small children laughing and smiling with their families. Women coming out together in groups protesting for reproductive rights, and against the war in Iran. Men walking around with their signs denouncing Trump, the Epstein Files, and everything in between. Apart from a few crude gestures made by people travelling by in vehicles, the overall atmosphere was light. The majority of cars slowed down, honking and cheering, uplifting the energy even more. Ultimately, I saw people, young or old, tall or short, all coming together in hopes of a better future.

What’s the point?

Movements like “No Kings” weren’t designed to force immediate policy change. Instead, they create a collective voice, draw attention to issues, and shape public sentiment. On top of that, they serve as a call to action and a reminder that people aren’t alone, effectively creating a beacon of hope in an otherwise broken political landscape. Despite that, many still dismiss protests like this as performative, but what I saw didn’t feel performative. It felt human.

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This “No Kings” event was the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history, marking a feat of collective hope and accessible participation. The growing expectation that movements must be extreme to be meaningful can discourage everyday people from engaging at all. But change has never come from a single perfect moment; it comes from people choosing to show up, again and again.