In Defense of Rachel Zegler’s Snow White

When Rachel Zegler was cast as Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake in June 2021, many Disney fans were already disengaging from the studio’s live-action adaptations of its classic films. The decision to cast Zegler was met with immediate backlash. Fresh off her acclaimed performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Zegler became the subject of controversy due to her Latina heritage. Critics argued that she was unsuitable for the role, citing the original fairytale’s description of Snow White as having “skin as white as snow.”

RACHEL ZEGLER’S RESPONSES

Zegler addressed the criticism in an interview with Andrew Garfield for Variety, stating, “We need to love them [the critics] in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I’m really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess.”

Zegler has continued to defend her role and the film’s vision. In another Variety interview last year, she explained how the script reinterprets the name “Snow White,” linking it to a childhood survival story rather than physical appearance.

In a Spanish-only interview with Vogue Mexico, Zegler acknowledged the passionate discourse surrounding the live-action film’s creative direction. She recognized that not everyone would agree with the changes but emphasized that the cast focused on delivering their best performance. She also expressed that she interprets people’s strong reactions as a testament to their love for the original film.

But much of the backlash against Zegler comes from her previous statements about the Disney classic. In September 2022, Zegler’s remarks at Disney’s D23 Expo criticized the 1937 animated classic as “outdated” and questioned its depiction of romance, calling the Prince’s actions “weird.” She stated that her depiction of Snow White would emphasize the character’s fearless, fair, brave, and true traits. She said the new adaptation would focus on Snow White as a leader rather than centering the narrative on a love story. However, fans of the original film felt alienated, and the internet erupted in outrage.

THE SAG-AFTRA STRIKE

Then, a video of Zegler at a Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike surfaced and quickly circulated online. The SAG-AFTRA strike began in 2023 when members stopped working to demand better pay and working conditions.

In the video, Zegler says, “If I’m gonna stand there 18 hours in a dress of an iconic Disney princess, I deserve to be paid for every hour that it’s streamed online.” Many fans criticized her, calling her ungrateful and entitled. In response to Zegler’s comment, one X user said, “Entitlement at its finest, this is what happens when participation trophies and woke culture collide. This princess needs a dose of reality, hard work doesn’t always equal a paycheck, maybe try creating something of value instead of just existing in a costume.”

But actors do create something of value. They bring characters to life, crafting the entertainment people pay for and watch every day.

Actors deserve fair compensation for their efforts on streaming sites. Their labor continues to bring in money long after filming has finished. Historically, actors received residuals when their shows were rerun on television or sold on DVDs. However, Zegler’s comment highlighted one of the main motivations behind the strike: Streaming services have disrupted this model by paying a fixed amount regardless of how well a show or film does.

Despite studios and streaming platforms raking in billions, many actors — especially non-A-list celebrities — struggle to make a living in today’s industry. Fair residuals guarantee that actors are justly compensated for their contributions. During the strike, Zegler and other celebrities stood in solidarity with the rest of the industry. Her comment was not founded in personal greed but rather in a deep respect for her fellow performers and the ethical foundation of the industry.

THE SHADOW the kingdom’s caught in

Because of these controversies, an online narrative spiraled into believing that Zegler hates everything about the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Unrelated controversies surrounding the film only fueled the fire of hatred against her. Even the costume design was blamed on the actress.

Here’s the problem: Zegler never said she hated Snow White herself. She simply voiced some mild criticisms of the original film. Whether or not you agree with them, it’s important to acknowledge that they are reasonable perspectives, especially considering that the film was made in 1937 and society has evolved since then. Zegler has also expressed deep gratitude for the role, calling it a dream come true.

Yet, Zegler has become the primary scapegoat for every criticism of the film, even those unrelated to her casting or performance. The internet has latched onto a wave of outrage, relentlessly targeting her with exaggerated backlash. This situation highlights the toxic nature of online echo chambers, where negativity goes unchecked, multiplies, and fuels an unending cycle of hostility.

If you look into the user-generated videos criticizing the actress, you might be quickly led to believe that she did or said something horribly offensive to the original film’s legacy. But that’s simply not the truth. She reimagined a decades-old character based on her and her director’s interpretation of Snow White in a modern context.

In reality, she most likely had very little control over her character’s writing or actions. She almost certainly had no control over the movie’s other controversies, like the decision to use CGI for the seven dwarves.

If you are someone who formed an opinion on Zegler as Snow White solely on internet users’ inflammatory reactions to her press interviews, I encourage you to watch the interviews without outside commentary. You may find that while her remarks were perhaps overly critical of the original film, they were not nearly as offensive as social media might suggest. This raises the question of whether or not these criticisms of Zegler are based on a genuine desire to preserve the story’s legacy or just an underlying distaste for Zegler’s Latina heritage.

At the end of the day, a live-action adaptation will never be a 100% faithful recreation of the original movie — nor is it meant to be, especially a century later.

FAIRNESS IS LONG FORGOTTEN

This does not mean that fans of Snow White are not allowed to have opinions about its creative direction. I like Zegler for the role, but I am not forcing you to love her casting, vocal choices, or performance. I am only asking you to form an opinion on the actress based on facts, not an online game of telephone in which internet users interpret those facts.

However, when deciding to criticize aspects of the film, perhaps users should first take a step back and make sure their criticism is fair and constructive to the larger conversation rather than an overreaction. We must remember that celebrities are real people, not oversized caricatures of corporations. Additionally, let’s make sure our criticisms are aimed at the people actually responsible for the decisions.

The debate over Zegler’s casting and Disney’s modern reimagining of the story will remain polarizing. Whether the film will win over audiences is up in the air, but one thing is clear — this adaptation of Snow White has already left a lasting impact on pop culture, for better or worse.