In Defense of BTS’s ‘Arirang’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The time has finally come: BTS has returned from their military hiatus and released their newest album, Arirang, which is a direct reflection of the band and their legacy in K-pop. The name of the album, Arirang, is the title of a Korean folk song that has been passed down for generations; with the song’s various versions and meanings, the name fittingly encapsulates the variety of what BTS offers through their sound. This album had a lot of hype after its announcement, with many fans speculating that their comeback tour would resemble the Eras Tour. But now that the album has been released, many people online are sharing mixed opinions.

As an ARMY for many years, I think the reason this album is so controversial is due to stereotypes. Many fans expected the songs to be as heartfelt as their previous album, but since it was their last album before their hiatus, its tone made sense. This was a comeback, and in K-pop, comebacks mean that the group’s look and sound will become almost completely different. Even comparing recent BTS to their older works, there’s a noticeable difference; it’s their old work, only revitalized.

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Arirang starts with a bang; all the songs in the first half are extremely upbeat. The first five songs consist of “Body to Body,” “Hooligan,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” and “2.0.” They’re amazing songs full of fun beats that make you want to dance. Throughout the album, BTS draws on traditional Korean elements, which especially stand out in “Aliens” and “Body to Body” (featuring drums and chanting, respectively).

Among these beginning tracks, one stands out as the most controversial: “Hooligan.” Fans have blasted the song as corny due to the laughter in its chorus. However, the song reminds me of their early days, when they would have fun in the studio making cyphers. I recognize that “Hooligan” is not a cypher nor a rap whatsoever. Still, the boys are having fun and being silly while experimenting with their new sound, which, after a four-year hiatus, is extremely understandable.

The sixth track is entitled “No. 29,” only featuring the sound of a ringing bell, surprising many fans. The reason behind this creative decision is that “No. 29” references Korea’s 29th national treasure, the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok, which is renowned for its sound and can be heard up to 25 miles when rung. “No. 29” signals a transformation, as the songs that follow are a completely different tone from the first half. As seen throughout this album, BTS wanted to forge connections to their Korean heritage, and the bell is a perfect example of that. It gives listeners a full minute to sit and reflect.

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The tracks that follow are “SWIM,” “Merry Go Round,” “NORMAL,” “Like Animals,” “they don’t know ‘bout us,” “One More Night,” “Please,” and “Into the Sun.” These songs are still high-energy, but they aren’t as prominent as the first half, which had a distinctly hip-hop sound. There are quite a few reflective songs about BTS’s experiences in this industry. “SWIM” is the lead single from the album, a heartfelt song that encourages people to keep their heads up to endure hard times. The song encourages listeners to keep it together in difficult situations, much like those that come with fame. BTS’s music has always centered around uplifting fans to persevere, and one of their main messages has been to love yourself.

In the second half of the album, fans had an issue with the last track, “Into the Sun,” due to its autotune. They compared the beginning of the song, featuring a synth-like autotune, to previous songs such as “Black Swan” and “Euphoria,” which are soft, heartfelt ballads. However, this album features songs that are similar in sound to the latter two, namely “Merry Go Round.” As for “Into the Sun,” the autotune doesn’t last the whole song; it’s just in the intro and chorus, and the rest of the song is just as emotional as the others. Many fans dislike the limited autotune and are throwing out the entire song because, again, it’s only in the intro and chorus.

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Overall, after listening to the entire album, I felt a kind of peace. The band I’ve followed for over a decade is back, and they still love making music enough to experiment with their sound. If every BTS album sounded the same, I wouldn’t like their music as much. The joy of K-pop is that all the artists are in a state of evolution, working to improve their music and finding inspiration from others along the way. BTS said that their two biggest influences for this album were their Korean culture and their love of music. Their physical album releases prove that with two of the three titled “Rooted in Korea” and the other “Rooted in Music.” While not every listener will love every song, each new album ties back to those two principles, something most people can appreciate.