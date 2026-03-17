Ice to Airtime: U.S. Olympic Hockey Takes Over the Nation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The U.S. and Canada have long had a heated rivalry (pun intended), one that stretches far beyond my lifetime. Every Winter Olympics, fans anticipate the face-off between these two hockey powerhouses. The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games were no exception, and this time, both the male and female U.S. teams took home the gold.

The Phone call everyone is talking about

Shortly after the men’s hockey team’s Olympic victory on Feb. 22, a video surfaced showing a locker room call with President Donald Trump. During the call, Trump congratulated the team and invited them to attend his upcoming State of the Union address. The President didn’t stop there. He also joked that the U.S. women’s team would need to be included or he might face impeachment, prompting laughter from the players.

The video quickly circulated across Instagram, TikTok, and X, sparking national discussion about sports, gender, and social norms. The clip went viral almost instantly, and many began comparing the reactions to the men’s and women’s victories.

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The women’s team set the standard

The U.S. women’s hockey team had already secured gold three days earlier, on Feb. 19, continuing a streak of Winter Olympic success. The men’s gold was their first in 46 years. Beyond the timing, the moment reignited conversations about broader issues in sports.

According to ESPN and London Sport, 48% of female athletes report receiving sexist insults while playing sports, and 63% of women working in sports organizations have experienced sexist behavior or banter. UNESCO reports that 21% of female athletes have experienced at least one form of sexual abuse as a child in sport—nearly double the rate reported by male athletes.

Social media reactions grow

The discussion quickly expanded beyond hockey fans, blending cultural commentary with personal value and beliefs. The locker room clip even took over my TikTok “For You” Page.

TikTok became a primary space for reactions. Mothers posted videos sharing lessons about respect and accountability, while others dismissed the moment as a simple, awkward laugh that was being overanalyzed.

Two teams, two decisions

After the video resurfaced, the women’s team declined their invitation to the White House, while the men’s team accepted. The men attended the State of the Union address and later appeared on the House floor, where the crowd chanted “USA.” It was widely rumored that the team was served McDonald’s at the event. The contrasting decisions kept both teams in the national spotlight.

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When asked about the White House invitation and the video during a press conference, Hilary Knight, captain of the women’s hockey team, called the situation “distasteful and a great teaching point to shine light on how women should be championed for their amazing feats.”

She reminded reporters that neither she nor her teammates should be expected to explain someone else’s behavior, adding that it is not their responsibility to do so.

Celebrities join the conversation

Public figures soon weighed in as the story gained attention. Musician Flava Flav commented on the situation almost immediately, offering to throw the women’s hockey team their own celebration party, which the team accepted. The event, titled “She Got Game”, will take place in Las Vegas in July in partnership with MGM Resorts.

Soon after, actor Stanley Tucci hosted members of the women’s team at his favorite restaurant in Milan. The team brought along a jersey for Tucci as a thank-you. Both gestures reinforced support for the women as the conversation continued online.

Saturday Night Live Spotlight

The story reached a national audience again on Feb. 28 during Saturday Night Live. The episode was hosted by Connor Storrie, star of HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry.

U.S. men’s team members Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes appeared first, followed by women’s stars Hilary Knight and Megan Keller. The audience erupted into cheers when the women were introduced. Nearly 20 seconds of applause filled the studio as the athletes stood on stage smiling.

Connor Storrie’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/j3b9QkrcWB — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2026 @nbcsnl on X

In true SNL fashion, the women addressed the locker room moment with a playful jab. Knight began with, “It was just going to be us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too.” Keller added, “Yeah, we thought we’d give them a little moment to shine.”

The joke offered a lighthearted way for both teams to acknowledge the situation and move forward with humor.

Sixteen hours later, Knight appeared on television again, this time alongside Quinn and Jack Hughes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon congratulated Knight and celebrated her pre-game proposal to her now-fiancée, Brittany Bowe.

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Winners regardless

Ultimately, the U.S. teams’ Olympic victories are remarkable accomplishments that deserve celebration rather than being overshadowed by controversy. The online debate reminded many viewers that challenges in sports culture still exist, from stereotypes to unequal recognition.

Regardless of where people stand on the situation, it remains important to celebrate achievements equally and give athletes the recognition they deserve for their dedication and hard work.