This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In Puerto Rico, the main language spoken is Spanish. This is one of the big things Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will look for when detaining alleged “illegal immigrants.” They look for skin color, where you are going, where you are coming from, and how you speak. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and everyone born and living there is a U.S. citizen. ICE has recently set up camp in Puerto Rico looking for Dominicans who have established residence in Puerto Rico. This raises a central question: What does this mean for U.S. citizens living in Puerto Rico? If they fit the description, what do they do?

For years, people have moved back and forth between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic because of factors like unemployment and the economic crisis. More recently, immigration has moved in the opposite direction, and Puerto Ricans are making their way to the Dominican Republic to seek refuge from the decline in employment on the island. Right now, about 60,000 to 100,000 Puerto Rican residents are Dominican. One of the most popular Dominican communities in Puerto Rico is Río Piedras in San Juan, full of rich Dominican culture and people who have immigrated to make a living for their families. San Juan has now overtaken New York City as the largest Dominican population in the United States, which is what attracts ICE to the island; however, Dominican heritage does not automatically equal citizenship.

@elnuevodiapr via Tiktok

What exactly are these agents looking for? Stereotypes. Residents of the island have come forward and said that they see agents walk up to groups of Black people gathered in the streets speaking Spanish. The problem is that Puerto Ricans can also appear Black, and they also speak Spanish. In 2024, there were 95 administrative arrests; in 2025, that number shot up to 468. The increased immigration enforcement has raised questions about how they distinguish between undocumented immigrants and US citizens during the operations. A Dominican-born person can be a naturalized U.S. citizen, and a Puerto Rican-born person can have Dominican ancestry and be a U.S. citizen by birth. You can’t determine citizenship by accent or appearance. These concerns have been added to the ongoing discussion about ICE and the protection of civil rights on the island.

@noticiasprinforma via Tiktok

ICE has denied the allegations repeatedly, and Rebecca González-Ramos, the first Puerto Rican woman selected to lead the raid in Puerto Rico, has said that the immigration raids are based on intelligence, warrants, and removal orders, not physical appearance. However, many other organizations have raised concerns about the treatment of Puerto Ricans and Dominicans on the island. Residents have said they feel fearful on the island, constantly surrounded by agents.

ICE continues to raid throughout Puerto Rico, and concerns keep rising about how ethical these agents are being. Spanish is the main language spoken on the island, and if agents are using accents and appearance to approach these citizens, it is unfair to base these arrests on this alone. While federal officials maintain their operations, they target people on the island just for their demographics, raising questions about racial profiling, citizenship, and the civil rights of citizens of Puerto Rico.