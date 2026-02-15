Celebs Say ICE Out During Grammys Speeches

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Artists Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish used their Grammy Awards acceptance speeches to call out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), sparking mixed reactions from fans and critics.

At the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles, Bad Bunny, who is already making history as the first Spanish-language artist to win Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, opened his speech with a bold message about immigration enforcement: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ‘ICE out.’ We’re not savages; we’re not animals. We are humans, and we are Americans.” His speech caused a standing ovation from the crowd.

Billie Eilish was awarded Song of the Year for “Wildflower.” She proudly sported an “ICE Out” pin like her brother, Finneas, but her words were more impactful. “No one is illegal on stolen land[…] our voices really do matter, and the people matter,” Eilish said, and ended with an uncensored remark of “f*** ICE,” which was bleeped out on broadcast.

@HookGlobal via YouTube

Social Media and Reactions

Fans immediately took to platforms like Reddit and X to react. Reddit threads celebrated Bad Bunny’s remarks, including his message about humanity and love over hate. These threads have drawn thousands of comments, praising his use of celebrity influence to address social issues. Others debated the significance of his comment and wondered what real change it might inspire, if any.

Eilish’s fiery ending also trended online. Threads shared her full quote, including the uncensored portion, expressing a mix of support and concern at her bluntness. “No one is illegal on stolen land […] and f*** ICE,” one popular post quoted, underscoring how viewers interpreted the core of her message.

At the same time, not all responses were positive. Some conservative commentators and influencers, such as sports broadcaster Emily Austin, mocked or criticized the speeches, arguing that these award shows shouldn’t become platforms for political commentary. A viral video of such reactions was widely shared, highlighting celebrities who did not stand up during the celebratory clapping. There was definitely a sharp divide in how audiences interpreted the night’s statements.

A Night of Music and Message

The Grammys became a cultural moment that extended beyond awards and performances. The “ICE Out” message wasn’t limited to Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish. A significant number of artists wore pins or made statements on their stance against immigration enforcement, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kehlani, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King, among others. Attendees voiced support for immigrant communities, reflecting wider debates around immigration enforcement and politics, according to Forbes.

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

Organizers and performers alike have said they hoped to celebrate music and community, but for many young audiences, the speeches highlighted how artists are using major stages and events to spotlight issues they care about. As the conversation continues online and off, the Grammys may be remembered not just for their winners, but for how many of them chose to speak out.