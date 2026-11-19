This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If somebody told 14-year-old Victoria she would be going to a rave her senior year of college, she would have looked at you like you were crazy. And then she would have asked, “What the heck is a rave?”

Well, this year I finally made it happen. I didn’t expect to find myself at EDC Orlando 2026, but somehow I was there for the weekend, working as a box office attendant.

For those who don’t know what EDC is, the Electric Daisy Carnival is a large festival celebrating rave culture and electronic dance music. EDC is put on in several countries across the globe, including Mexico and Thailand, multiple times a year. DJs looking to break into the industry are usually on the lineup alongside more recognizable names. In the past, Orlando has hosted acts like Alesso, Alan Walker, Steve Aoki, and the current king of house music, John Summit.

Which leads me back to our question: “What is a rave?” A rave, according to iedm.com, is a dance party built around EDM, played by DJs for continuous amounts of time while the crowd dances. Some festivals are outside, and some are indoors.

There are five types of raves: warehouse, club, house, outdoors, and multi-stage festivals, like EDC. The genres played usually include house, techno, trance, dubstep, hardstyle, drum, and bass.

Raves started back in the 1990s in Chicago and the UK, becoming a safe place for people of all backgrounds to enjoy dance music together for a few days or a certain block of hours.

There are a lot of terms used at these events, and here are the ones you should probably know before going to any sort of rave.

PLUR: Peace, love, unity, and respect Kandi: beaded bracelets that people trade with each other during the festival to spread good vibes. Beware of flashing lights. If you’re sensitive to large crowds and booming bass, a rave is probably not your scene. People also dress however they want. If you see people dressed as Care Bears, fairies…don’t question it. It’s part of the appeal.

I went to my first ever EDM concert back in September for the up-and-coming group Snow Strippers, whose lead singer is from Tampa. Although I certainly had an experience (do not go see a very popular band in an indoor venue; the odds of getting smushed are high), I still didn’t understand the culture behind the music as much as I wanted to. I knew what EDM was and I knew the difference between subgenres like house and techno, but I still felt that in order to really understand the genre, you had to find a way to experience it yourself.

And so, I wound up working for Insomniac on festival weekend, and boy, was it fun.

I met all sorts of people working the box office and made a lot of friends as well. One of the highlights of my weekend was getting to see one of my favorite DJs on the Kinetic Field MainStage, Disco Lines.



Victoria Suarez

I got to watch from GA and honestly? It wasn’t as scary as I thought it would be. Obviously, if you’re raving alone, be careful, but if you can find friends in the crowd, you won’t be alone. I found that people were generally nice, as long as you didn’t shove them.

I still have a lot to learn about raves and rave culture, but I can say one thing for certain: this was my first EDM festival, but it won’t be my last.