UCF’s Women’s Caucus Created Space to Celebrate Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feeling included on campus is important. The University of Central Florida is home to more than 70,000 students, making it one of the largest in the nation. Its large size can make it hard for students to feel welcomed and included. UCF Student Government’s caucuses attempt to make inclusion easier by representing traditionally underserved communities on campus.

One of these caucuses is the Women’s Caucus, created to serve UCF’s large population of women. Each caucus writes legislation, hosts events, and takes on initiatives to honor and serve the people they represent. So, the Women’s Caucus naturally did a lot to recognize and celebrate Women’s History Month, a month that is important to their constituents.

Women’s History Month was created to encourage critical thinking about the women left out of history. History education often focuses on men’s achievements and leaves women out of conversations in which they were deeply involved. So, the month has become one that honors women’s achievements and highlights role models for young girls. The Women’s Caucus did three things to acknowledge this important month.

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First, the Women’s Caucus wrote a proclamation to recognize the month of March as Women’s History Month. Proclamations, as stated in Senate Rule 5.01(D)(1), are defined as “measures recognizing, celebrating, or denouncing extraordinary events, organizations, or individuals on behalf of all Student Government Agents.” Proclamations are important because they are public statements of affirmation or rejection by people who represent the student body, senators.

By writing this proclamation, the Women’s Caucus, representing all of the women on UCF’s campus, declared that Women’s History Month is important. Their history and achievements must be recognized loudly, and the Women’s Caucus urged the school to do just that.

Proclamations are presented alongside an initiative. Proclamation 57-34, recognizing the month of March as Women’s History Month, was read with two events. Women and Girls in Sports Panel and a Women’s Business Showcase.

The Women and Girls in Sports Panel brought women coaches and athletes together to share their experiences, something that is not often afforded to female athletes. Female sports have much lower attendance and viewership compared to their male counterparts. Less than 10% of sports media cover women’s sports. When coverage is limited, attendance declines, and many exceptional athletes go unnoticed. The Women’s Caucus created a space where award-winning, hard-working women could share their success.

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At the end of the month, the Women’s Caucus facilitated a Women’s Business Showcase, inviting local women-owned businesses and women-centered registered student organizations to table and share their products and resources. It was an event created to highlight the creativity, passion, and hard work of women.

From collectable Monster High dolls to handmade crochet animals, the Women’s Business Showcase showed the impact of women on the community and the success of their projects. Inviting RSOs allowed important women’s voices and supplies to be distributed and recognized, creating the perfect space for women to be honored during Women’s History Month.

The UCF Student Government caucuses work hard to represent their respective identity groups. The Women’s Caucus wrote a proclamation and hosted two incredibly successful events to honor women during Women’s History Month.

However, the work doesn’t stop there for the caucus. They work throughout the year to address issues affecting the UCF women’s population, such as advocating for initiatives to provide free menstrual products for women on campus and coordinating events like the Sexual Health and Wellness fairs to share important information and resources. Overall, the Women’s Caucus works hard to represent and provide for women at UCF.