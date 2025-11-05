How to Make Care Packages For Unhoused People

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Orlando faces a growing homelessness epidemic, with more individuals and families struggling to find stable housing each year. Most of us who are local to the area have passed by an unhoused person and felt the urge to help, but handing out cash isn’t always possible, especially when we’re balancing our own expenses for gas, food, and school.

As college students, we may not have the time or resources to volunteer regularly at shelters, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make a difference. Creating small care packages is a simple and affordable way to give back to our community during the season of giving. These care packages can provide essential items, especially those hard to get at shelters, such as hygiene products, food items, and new clothing. Here are some steps to assembling and distributing thoughtful care packages that will make a big difference for individuals struggling in our community.

Pick Your Packaging Start by choosing a practical and lightweight way to carry the care items. Many unhoused people travel on foot, so the package shouldn’t be heavy. Gallon-sized Ziploc bags are an affordable and convenient option that will keep items organized and weather-proof. If your budget allows, you can also consider using backpacks, even inexpensive ones from the dollar store. They’re sturdy, reusable, and easy for someone to carry the items without straining their back. Remember: you don’t need to be fancy with the packaging; you need the items to be contained. Choose What to Include When compiling your care packages, focus on items that are both useful and easy to carry. Socks are one of the most requested items in homeless shelters, since they wear out quickly and are rarely donated, yet they are essential for warmth and infection prevention. Soft foods such as dried fruits, applesauce, and packaged tuna are great options, especially for those who don’t have regular access to dental care. As for hydration options, water or sports drinks can be very helpful, especially if paired with inexpensive electrolyte packets. Ensure that what you include is lightweight; try not to include bulk packages of food or several heavy cans that will make it difficult to carry. Photo by Natalie Grainger on Unsplash Hygiene items are another essential addition. Small items such as lip balm, toothbrushes, and reusable period products can make a huge difference in maintaining dignity and health. Keep in mind that items such as mouthwash and hand sanitizer are often readily available in homeless shelters and contain alcohol, which might cause harm to recovering addicts. Pens and pads of paper are commonly overlooked, but can be very useful for quickly jotting down notes or important information. Finally, consider adding a handwritten card with a kind message or a list of local support services. Sometimes, a reminder that someone cares can be just as valuable as the physical items themselves. Plan When and Where to Give Now, think about when and where it will be the easiest and safest for you to share your care packages. Convenience matters; you don’t need to make this a huge, structured, weekly project. Remember, this is about showing kindness, not meeting a quota. Ensuring that this process is convenient will encourage you to continue throughout the year. Start small by assembling a few packages a month, and keep them in your car, backpack, or dorm room so they’re ready whenever you encounter someone in need. Instead of simply handing cash, you can hand these care packages out at traffic lights, outside stores, or in parking lots where it feels safe to do so. Lead With Empathy When handing out care packages, approach each interaction with patience and an open heart. Not everyone will accept a care package, and that’s okay. A rejection does not mean they don’t need the items in the package, or that they aren’t really unhoused. Everyone’s story is different, and you may not know what challenges they are facing in that moment. Sometimes, a simple smile and a little empathy will go farther than pushing a donation that they are not open to receiving. It’s important to remember that helping others isn’t about judgment or expectation. The goal is to show respect and understanding, even if your offer is declined or the conversation is brief. Acts of care, no matter how small, can help restore the sense of hope in humanity that many unhoused people need. When you lead with empathy and compassion, you’re not just handing over a package; you’re reminding another person that they matter. Prioritize Safety While it’s wonderful to give back, it’s just as important to take care of yourself in the process. You never know the state of mind that someone may be in, housed or unhoused, so exercise your best judgment when approaching someone. Hand out your care packages during the day and in well-populated areas, and if possible, bring a friend along. Photo by Charlotte May from Pexels Keeping a few care packages in your bag or car allows you to give naturally, when the moment feels right. This way, you can offer help without putting yourself in a vulnerable situation. Caring for others and caring for yourself go hand in hand. Staying mindful of your safety ensures that you can continue to spread positivity in your community.

Every small act of kindness, like handing out care packages, can bring comfort and dignity to someone experiencing homelessness. By coming together to help the struggling individuals in our community, we can help make Orlando a more compassionate place for everyone. If you’d like to continue supporting this mission, consider donating to the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida or similar organizations to help spread hope during the season of giving!