UCF Parking can be stressful. Here’s how to navigate it

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

How do you conquer UCF parking without losing your sanity? With so many students and such limited spaces, parking at UCF can quickly become overwhelming and frustrating, but don’t lose hope! As someone who’s spent lots of time navigating UCF’s chaotic parking scene, I’ve learned a few tips and tricks to make the process easier. Below, I’ll share some strategies that have worked for me, including my favorites, so you can park smarter, not harder.

Arrive Early or Late — The Sweet Spot

The first key to mastering UCF’s parking is knowing when to show up. If you’re not an early bird, consider embracing the late-afternoon crowd. Parking lots are typically less packed the earlier you go, especially around 7:30 a.m., giving you a better shot at finding a spot. On the flip side, if you don’t mind a late start, arriving after 2:00 p.m., when the midday rush has passed, can be a game-changer. By adjusting your schedule to avoid peak hours, you’ll find that the hunt for a spot becomes far less unsettling. Plus, you get a bit of peace knowing you aren’t fighting for a single space with hundreds of other students.

Take Advantage of OVERFLOW Parking

Not all parking garages at UCF are created equal. Some fill up instantly, while others have spaces available throughout the day. Garage A, near the Teaching Academy, is a good option for students with classes in that area. Garage I, located near the Visual Arts building, often has open spaces throughout the day. My favorite is Garage D. It is located by the Psychology and Health Sciences buildings and is less crowded than other garages, meaning that you spend less time circling. Some garages are best avoided during peak times. Garages B and C near the Student Union are always packed regardless of the time. Garage H, close to the Classroom buildings, stays full all day. If you are willing to park a little farther, consider surface lots like Lot B9 or Lot C3, which are more available. You will save yourself the headache of circling for 20 minutes in the more crowded garages.

Embrace UCF’s Shuttle System

One of the most underrated resources at UCF is its shuttle service that takes students on and off campus. Parking in an overflow lot can sometimes mean you must suffer through a long walk to your class. Instead, try hopping on one of the free shuttles that run regularly around campus. The shuttles provide a quick and easy way to get from your car to your class without adding to your stress. UCF also offers shuttle services from many off-campus apartment complexes, meaning you do not have to drive to campus. I have taken the off-campus housing shuttle a few times, which is incredibly convenient. Using the shuttle system, you can park farther away without worrying about the extra walk or needing to use your car to drive to campus. It’s a simple way to avoid the parking headache while making it to class on time. The shuttles are a simple and effective way to avoid the parking headache. For more details on routes and schedules, visit UCF’s on-campus shuttle page and off-campus shuttle page.

Get Familiar with Parking Zones

Parking at UCF is divided into various zones, each with its own rules and restrictions. Familiarizing yourself with these zones will help you make smarter decisions about where to park. For example, parking in a faculty-only space could lead to costly fines and even towing, so always check the signs as you approach each lot to ensure you’re in the right place. You can find a full breakdown of parking zones, restrictions, and permit types on UCF’s Campus Map and Parking Guide. Having a clear understanding of where you can and cannot park will help you avoid unnecessary stress. It also ensures you don’t waste time finding a spot in a lot that is not meant for your permit type.

Consider Carpooling or Ride-Sharing

If parking is particularly tough during peak times, consider carpooling with a friend or using ride-sharing services. This way, you can save on gas, reduce your environmental impact, and, in some cases, split the cost of a ride-sharing service. On days when parking feels like a total lost cause, using a service like Uber or Lyft can save you time and energy. It’s not a daily solution for everyone, but it can be a helpful backup when you’re running low on options. UCF’s Student Government Association offers Lyft discounts for students traveling near campus, making it a more affordable alternative when you need a quick ride. For more details on accessing these discounts, visit UCF SGA’s Lyft program page. Photo by Dan Gold from Unsplash

Make the Most of Technology to Find Parking

The UCF mobile app helps you see real-time data about parking availability across campus. It’s an invaluable tool for planning your arrival and can save you a lot of time. By checking the app before you leave, you’ll know exactly which garages or lots are filling up quickly, and you can plan accordingly. Also, Google Maps and Waze provide real-time traffic updates, helping you plan the best route to campus and avoid congestion.

Patience is Key

When it comes to parking at UCF, sometimes the best solution is to simply practice patience. There will always be days when finding a spot feels impossible. The key is to remain calm and keep looking. The more you stress about it, the more difficult it becomes to find a spot. Sometimes, taking a breath and continuing to look can lead you to the perfect parking spot. Photo by Max Van Den Oetelaar from Unsplash Parking struggles aren’t exclusive to UCF — students across Florida deal with similar frustrations. At FSU, for example, parking has been described as “pandemonium,” with students facing overcrowded lots and intense competition. Try to remember that parking is just a temporary inconvenience. You’ll find a spot eventually — it’s just a matter of staying focused and keeping calm.

Consider Alternative Forms of Transportation