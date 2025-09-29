This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

While this is inscribed in the U.S. Constitution, the law of the land and foundation of our government, actions recently taken by said government have people wondering: How free is free speech?

The fact that this is being questioned at all is ironic, considering that mere days after President Donald Trump took office, he signed an executive order titled “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship.” In this order, he stated, “Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society.” Personally, I couldn’t agree more, but actions speak louder than words, and quite frankly, it’s not looking great.

One of the most obvious examples as of late is Trump’s threats toward those criticizing Israel. Student Rumeysa Öztürk said she was targeted and detained by agents simply for writing about Gaza in the Tufts University student paper. She isn’t the first example of people, primarily students, being targeted after criticizing Israel or expressing support for Gaza. Unfortunately, she likely won’t be the last.

Campuses aren’t the only institutions under fire. After the recent cancellation of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel being pulled off the air, it’s clear that no one is safe from Trump’s outbursts. All Colbert had to do was bring attention to a little $16 million settlement between Paramount and the sitting president, the same company that conveniently still needs approval (by the Trump administration) for its sale to Skydance Media. After that, his entire show got cancelled for “financial reasons.” News of Colbert’s cancellation caused Trump to post in celebration, stating, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired.”

When it comes to Kimmel, the situation played out a little differently, but no less concerning. On the host’s live show, he stated that the shooter of Political Activist Charlie Kirk was “one of them,” talking about MAGA. In the next episode, after the show’s reinstatement, he clarified that it was not his “intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual that was really the opposite of the point [he] was trying to make.” Clearly referencing that many MAGA politicians and speakers were attempting to blame marginalized groups for the attack, when in fact, it was a white man.

It’s not just talk show hosts under fire for comments about Kirk. Trump is publicly blaming the left for his death. Over thirty people across the country have been fired, put on leave, investigated, or faced calls to resign due to social media posts criticizing Kirk. Republican lawmakers have spoken out, stating they are ready to punish people for their speech, and conservative activists are collecting profiles they believe celebrated his death in an attempt to get them fired from their jobs.

The fact is that over the last year, this administration has made it clear that free speech is only as free as they deem it. If your speech offends or criticizes the president, or anyone he decides to shield, you are at risk of losing your job, being detained, or potentially deported.

Over the last 250 years, our government has evolved in ways the founders never could’ve imagined, including new amendments to our Constitution that reflect the ever-changing nature of our country. The powers of the executive have expanded far beyond ever intended, and now they’re expanding into our ability to express ourselves. It is our most basic right as United States Citizens and as people to be able to speak freely without fear of retaliation from the government, and it is our duty to protect that right for future generations.

So, to answer the question, “How free is free speech?” The answer — not free enough.