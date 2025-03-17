The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The attachment styles rooted in our relationships can reveal a lot about our personal strengths and weaknesses in communicating not only with our partners but also with every interpersonal network. This is even more crucial to understand when considering college relationships, during the pinnacle of everyone’s transition into the adult world.

By recognizing whether you have an anxious, avoidant, secure, or disorganized attachment style, you can better navigate your social world and build stronger, more meaningful relationships. This guide will explore how the Attachment Theory impacts college life for budding adulthood and discuss practical tips for fostering healthier connections based on your unique communicative style.

Ready to enhance your college relationships? Let’s dive in!

Understanding John Bowlby’s Attachment Theory

Photo by Jude Beck from Unsplash The Attachment Theory was originally developed in the 1950s by British psychiatrist and psychoanalyst John Bowlby. This theory explores how our early relationships with caregivers influence our behavior in future relationships. As Bowlby established, these early bonds set the foundation for how we interact with others, especially in close and intimate connections. When relating this to the relationships formed in college, it becomes even more critical to foster strong foundations for successful emotional connections during such a transitional period. Therefore, understanding Attachment Theory can help strengthen such and offer more stability among loved ones. According to Bowlby, everyone resonates with at least one of four main attachment styles: secure attachment, which is comfortable with intimacy and independence; anxious attachment, which craves closeness and is often worried about abandonment; avoidant attachment, which prefers distance and avoids emotional closeness; and disorganized attachment, which is a mix of anxious and avoidant behaviors.

Love and Attachment: What Your Style Says About You

Photo by Everton Vila from Unsplash Our attachment style influences not only how we interact with friends or classmates but also shapes our romantic relationships. This can be applied to how we interpret and respond to conflict, intimacy, and trust, which all stem from our attachment patterns. People with anxious attachment styles often seek reassurance and fear of being abandoned. They may overthink their partner’s actions, becoming overly dependent on them for emotional stability. avoidant attachment Those with an avoidant attachment style tend to value independence and might shy away from emotional intimacy. They may find it challenging to open up or express vulnerability, preferring to keep their distance emotionally. secure attachment Securely attached individuals feel comfortable with both intimacy and independence. They trust their partners, communicate openly, and handle conflicts with ease, creating stable and supportive relationships. disorganized attachment Often the result of past trauma, this blends anxious and avoidant behaviors. People with a disorganized attachment style may struggle with inconsistent behaviors in relationships. Understanding these patterns can help you navigate your romantic relationships more clearly and intentionally.



How Attachment Styles Shape Friendships and Teamwork

Photo by Vonecia Carswell from Unsplash Extending past exclusive relationships, our attachment behaviors even affect our perception and engagement in group dynamics. In other words, our interactions with peers and collaboration in team settings can be traced back to our attachment behaviors. Secure attachment Those with a secure attachment style generally have healthy friendships and effective communication. They feel comfortable being vulnerable with others and can work well in group settings by fostering open dialogue and trust. Anxious attachment If you have an anxious attachment style, you may feel insecure in friendships, worrying about being abandoned or left out. This might cause you to become overly dependent on others for validation, making it harder to form balanced relationships or contribute effectively to group work. Avoidant attachment People with an avoidant attachment style might distance themselves from close friendships or avoid taking on collaborative roles in group work. They may struggle with emotional intimacy, preferring to keep their feelings and thoughts to themselves rather than engaging in deep connections. Disorganized attachment Individuals with a disorganized attachment style may experience confusion in friendships and group work. Their relationships can be marked by instability, making it challenging to trust others or manage conflict within teams. Here are some tips on navigating friendships and teamwork based on attachment theory to explore actionable strategies.

Identifying Your Attachment Style

Photo by Anthony Tran from Unsplash Are you wondering which attachment style fits you best? Here are some quick indicators to help you recognize your style, paired with questions about your own relationships to reflect on. You can also take the Attachment Project quiz for more insight! Anxious Attachment Do you often feel insecure in your relationships, worrying that your friends or partners will leave you? If so, you may have an anxious attachment style. This frequently leads to seeking constant reassurance or needing your partner’s approval to feel secure. Avoidant Attachment When it comes to emotional closeness, do you prefer to keep your distance or struggle with intimacy? If you feel uncomfortable when people get too close or tend to push others away when they try to connect emotionally, you may have an avoidant attachment style. Secure Attachment Do you feel balanced and secure in your relationships, trusting others without fear of abandonment? If you can rely on others when needed and trust that your friends and partners will be there for you, you likely have a secure attachment style. Disorganized Attachment Do your relationships sometimes feel like roller coasters, where you crave closeness but then push others away when things get too intense? If past experiences, such as trauma or instability, have made you unsure about letting people in—even though you deeply desire connection—you may have a disorganized attachment style.

ways to Strengthen Relationships based on attachment styles

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash Now that we’ve established the different behaviors of attachment styles, learning how to strengthen our interpersonal connections with these styles can be a game changer for our relationships. Here are some tips to help you strengthen your relationships based on your style: For Anxious Attachment Practice self-soothing techniques to calm your anxiety, like deep breathing or mindfulness. You can find valuable resources, such as those provided by Connect Couples Therapy, to help you understand anxious attachment and how to heal from it to create more secure connections. For avoidant attachment Work on being more open with your feelings. Start by sharing small details with trusted people and build up to more vulnerable conversations. For more insights on how to manage avoidant attachment, check out tips from Charlie Health, which discusses how to build more connected and emotionally available relationships. For secure attachment While you may already have healthy relationships, continue to practice clear communication and emotional support. You can find more tips on maintaining secure attachment from Positive Psychology, which highlights the strength of secure attachment and how to continue nurturing it. for disorganized attachment Seek therapy or counseling to address past trauma and begin to understand how it affects your relationships. To help manage triggers and regulate emotions, the Attachment Project offers useful strategies for those with disorganized attachments. By integrating these tips into your daily life, you’ll be able to build healthier and more stable relationships with friends, romantic partners, peers, and even within yourself.

Reflect, Grow, and Build Stronger College Relationships