From TikTok Fame to Pop Star: Addison Rae’s Rise in Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many TikTok creators dream of making it big, but only a few actually do. There is a certain star power needed that captivates audiences, an almost magnetic quality that few possess. Looking back at TikTok’s prime in 2020, it seemed everyone was on the app, eager to gain fame by performing viral dances and participating in trends. Addison Rae was one of the few who rose to prominence quickly, as she was talented at dancing, visually striking, and immediately eye-catching. Though her playful, goofy personality sometimes came across as cringeworthy to some viewers, she remained at the top of TikTok and built a large, devoted following.

After the 2020 TikTok craze came and went, Addison Rae sought fame beyond TikTok and wanted to establish herself as a mainstream entertainer. In 2021, she made her acting debut in the movie He’s All That, a spinoff of the classic movie She’s All That. However, the attention it received focused less on the story and more on critiques of her acting. She also pursued a music career, with her first single, “Obsessed,” released in 2021, only to face similar scrutiny and mixed reactions. Despite her efforts, she struggled to shake the “cringe TikToker” label. At the time, it seemed she might only ever be known as a member of the Hype House who tried and failed to expand her fame beyond social media.

Two years later, the Hype House no longer had the same momentum it once had in 2020. Some former Hype House members tried to cling to the fame they once had, but not Addison Rae. She was determined to be more than just a TikTok influencer. She wanted success outside of social media. She took a risk by releasing her first EP, AR, in 2023. Many people assumed it would have the same outcome as her earlier single “Obsessed,” as only her loyal fans believed in her, but she used this opportunity to prove the critics wrong. AR became popular among many listeners, especially within online pop communities. People began to obsess over songs like “I Got It Bad” and “2 Die 4.” Although her music was appreciated, she still did not have the pop star fame she hoped for. However, she was closer to it than she realized. Fans began asking for more music from Addison Rae, something many people would not have expected in 2021.

Many fans wanted Addison Rae to become a main pop girl, but with only an EP and a handful of singles released, she needed another hit to truly enter that conversation. Then “Diet Pepsi” was released in 2024, and suddenly, everyone was talking about it. Fans, critics, and casual listeners were all listening to the song, and it even began playing on the radio. This was the hit she needed.

The success did not stop there either. Her next singles, “Aquamarine” and “Fame Is a Gun,” quickly became popular as well. Her album Addison became her breakthrough project and helped separate her from the TikTok label. Her songs were played on the radio, she appeared on the Billboard Hot 100, and she was even nominated for the Grammy’s Best New Artist category.

Six years ago, Addison Rae may have seemed like a wannabe TikToker who would fade away, but she proved she was capable of much more. She pushed through the criticism and continued creating the music she cared about, and her persistence has paid off: she gains new fans every day.