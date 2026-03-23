How a Trip to India and Personal Loss Defined Gorillaz’s ‘The Mountain’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett were born exactly ten days apart. For over three decades, their partnership has been shaped by peculiar life parallels. In 2024, one of the most unusual occurrences emerged when both lost their fathers just ten days apart. The grief that followed led them to travel to India, which ultimately inspired the creation of The Mountain. In a recent interview on Q with Tom Power, Albarn described their new album as a “layer cake,” with the duo unraveling each piece of their journey. They characterized the record as a “playlist for a party on the border between this world and whatever happens next.”

@QwithTomPower via YouTube

When the album cover and tracklist were launched on social media on Sept. 11, fans immediately recognized that this wasn’t just another regular Gorillaz creation. Titled Parvat (the Hindi word for “mountains”), the artwork was distinct from their usual street style, depicting an alley in Varanasi filled with elements of Indian mysticism. Jamie Hewlett’s artwork captured the essence of their stay in India, presenting the band members as characters in their spiritual narrative. On the cover of Parvat, the four members are no longer portrayed as cartoon icons; they are depicted as spiritual beings framed in an alleyway. Murdoc is seen as a yogi clutching prayer beads, while Noodle stands against a backdrop of marigold garlands. These elements of Indian spirituality aren’t just visual; they are also seen in the tunes of the tracks.

View this post on Instagram @gorillaz via Instagram

A prime example is the visual narrative for The Mountain, which takes place in an Indian jungle. It incorporates several elements of Hindu spirituality, prompting listeners and fans to draw lore from the visuals. For instance, the snake seen around Murdoc symbolizes the shedding of the old self and transforming into a new one. This theme was also mentioned by the artists in their interview on Q with Tom Power, where they discussed the afterlife following the death of a loved one. They illustrated how such experiences bring grief but also celebrate new life, portraying the Hindu concept of death as a cycle of transformation—a journey of death and rebirth. The song “The Manifesto,” one of the singles from The Mountain, explores this theme through lyrics from the late member Proof, as Trueno sings, “I don’t know what tomorrow holds / When I heed the light that’s calling me / Baby, my future is demanding me / I walk toward the light / I have nothing to lose.”

The metaphorical symbolism is not only seen in their visuals but is also in the music shared by the Indian artists who inspired them. For Albarn, his familiarity with Indian music started in his childhood when his dad introduced him to Ravi Shankar‘s recordings. This background played a significant role during their trips to India while putting together Parvat. Gorillaz did an excellent job of giving appropriate credit to the artists who contributed variety to their album. They didn’t just use the tunes to add an “exoticness” to their music; they genuinely highlighted the artists who deserved recognition. Personally, I feel this approach helps avoid the idea of cultural appropriation. One of the iconic artists in India, Asha Bhosle, features in “The Shadowy Light.” As mentioned in an article about the Indian collaborators on the album, Bhosle said she was initially hesitant to participate until she heard the song. “This was not one of those everyday kinds of songs,” she noted. “The lyrics held deep meaning, and I felt moved enough to accept this assignment.”

The Mountain album via Spotify

This album is heavy in the way that it grapples with many beautiful and tragic ideas: concepts of life, death, grief, transformation, acceptance, and the fact that humans can be so tragic yet often fail to recognize it. As confirmed by the artists, the final song, “The Sad God,” depicts that exact tragedy.

As mentioned in an article by Rolling Stone UK, Hewlett explains, “You’re supposed to listen to it from beginning to end. What we’re asking is to take the time to sit with your earphones and listen for however long the album is, look at the artwork, and lose yourself in this story. Don’t cherry-pick a song; listen to it all. We’re trying to bring back the idea of taking time to invest in something, instead of this culture of scrolling.” Taking his advice may be a peaceful step forward for all of us.