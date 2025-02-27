How a Family Guy TikTok Sound Ruined the Careers of Popular Content Creators

“Since we’re all gonna die, there’s one more secret I feel I have to share with you: I did not care for The Godfather.”Family Guy
Taken from an episode of Family Guy, this infamous line recently took over everyone’s TikTok “For You” page last month, as influences alike have been using the audio bit to reveal career-ending secrets.
Earlier this year, it was announced that TikTok would be taken away from American users by 11:59 PM on Jan. 19 amidst government concerns about privacy policies and national security. As one could imagine, this caused chaos on the platform for creators and consumers alike. While some users were more concerned with the fate of their platforms, others saw the potential ban as an opportunity to air out any last words reserved in their stardom before saying goodbye to their accounts – from here, a new trend emerged.
This trend was one big hoopla to the platform shutting down, with influencers exposing their biggest secrets to the internet. Accompanying the audio, TikTokers put the caption “Since TikTok is getting banned, there’s one more secret I need to share with you…” on their videos. To our dismay and entertainment, we watched these confessions and their fallout unfold – and to these creators’ horror, TikTok was reinstated only 12 hours after it went dark.
In the spirit of these creators returning to the platform and acting as if nothing had happened, here are some of the most shocking and upsetting confessions received across the app.
Let this list remind you that people are not always what they seem, and how people seem on social media is often misleading.
- Duolingo, “Mark was in the Duo mascot suit the entire time.”
The well-known language learning app Duolingo revealed the person under the mascot: Mark. Duolingo wrote in the comments of their face-reveal video after the app was reinstated, saying, “Well, this is awkward.”
- Caleb Finn, “I did not care for meeting Bebe [Rexha].”
Caleb Finn is a popular TikToker who quickly rose to fame for filming what some fans consider that one TikTok video back in 2020. The TikTok was a duet that recreated the infamous scene from The Shining, where Jack axes down the bathroom door, screaming “Here’s Johnny!” to a terrified Wendy. The duet used the song “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy” by Bebe Rexha, garnering 39 million views.
Due to the video blowing up, Bebe Rexha reached out to Finn to collaborate on some TikToks. While the confession isn’t necessarily crazy, it was unexpected and funny. Especially now, with hindsight being 2020, in the video with Rexha and Finn, you can tell that Finn was telling the truth.
- Charli D’Amelio, “It wasn’t an anxiety pen. I still to this day don’t know who came up with that. I still don’t understand the hype either tbh.”
D’Amelio posted two videos following this trend. In a now-deleted video, she admits that the controversial video of her vaping that almost flushed her career down the toilet was not an anxiety pen. Her second video was about her fast rise to fame, saying she didn’t really get it either.
- Lexi Hidalgo, “I never once drank the coffee I made in my coffee talks.”
Lexi Hidalgo is a popular TikToker with almost 2.7 million followers and is wildly known for her “coffee talks” that she’s been doing for as long as 2020. Jan. 16 was a massive smack in the face for most fans, as she confessed to building her entire career from a lie.
- Babydumpling, “I don’t eat all the food.”
Tram Tran, who goes by Babydumpling online, is a creator best known for her mukbang content involving larger-than-life quantities of food.
After TikTok was reinstated, Tran returned to the platform with a video in which she said, “I thought it was obvious that it was a joke. I promise I eat all the food; I literally post uncut videos. This is so awkward; it’s like telling someone a joke, and the joke doesn’t land.”
- Kaeli Mae, “I never actually used any of those special ice cubes.”
Kaeli Mae, a popular TikToker known for her intricate ice cubes, admitted on Jan. 16 that she doesn’t like ice in any of her drinks besides coffee. The creator, who has amassed almost 15 million followers on TikTok, has faced a ton of backlash from fans who were angry at her for being wasteful. She came out with a statement, saying that she doesn’t waste them and that her family and friends enjoy it. She also adds that she occasionally puts one in her cocktail before going out with friends.
In her response video, she insisted that ice-making was not at all her passion, but this still doesn’t change the fact that the thing she built her career on was something she doesn’t even indulge in herself.
All of these creators mentioned (and the plethora of ones not mentioned) have come back to the platform acting as if nothing happened. This has caused more outrage in the communities, as it feels disrespectful to fans to see these creators come back with the exact same content they admitted to not even enjoying themselves.
This has taught many fans not to believe what they see and that someone can easily craft any narrative they want with some bright lights and believability. It’s safe to say that while many of these creators pretend as though nothing happened, we know what happened, and their careers will unfortunately never be the same as a result.