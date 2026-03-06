House Bill 1279: How It Will Affect Out-Of-State Enrollment at Florida’s Top Universities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

House Bill 1279 is set to reshape admissions at Florida’s top public universities by reserving 95% of incoming freshman seats to in-state students. If passed, the bill would make applying to Florida colleges as an out-of-state student significantly more competitive while making top-tier universities in the state more accessible to Florida residents.

Florida House Bill 1279 passed the Budget Committee on Feb. 10, 2026, and has now advanced to the Education & Employment Committee. The vote in the Education & Employment Committee has not yet been scheduled. If approved, the measure would take effect on July 1, 2030.

What universities will be affected?

This bill would apply only to preeminent universities—public Florida institutions that receive additional state funding due to their high levels of academic excellence and research. The universities currently holding this designation are the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida, and Florida International University.

Under HB 1279, if these universities fail to maintain the 5% out-of-state admission cap over a three-year average, they would lose the additional state funding associated with their preeminent status.

The 5% cap on out-of-state students would significantly shift the future class demographics at many Florida universities. Currently, out-of-state students make up 24.9% of enrollment at the University of Florida, 20.4% at the University of South Florida, 15% at Florida State University, 7% at the University of Central Florida, and 3.55% at Florida International University.

How House Bill 1279 will affect schools

The 95% reserved enrollment rate would undoubtedly give in-state students applying to Florida colleges a significant advantage in the admission process. However, it would also greatly reduce the revenue Florida universities receive from out-of-state tuition. The Orlando Sentinel reported that, according to Jonsonn’s figures, UCF alone would lose $3 million in the first year, as out-of-state tuition at UCF is $22,482, compared to $5,954 for in-state students. When paired with turning away qualified out-of-state applicants and receiving lower tuition revenue, Florida’s public universities could face a difficult financial trade-off.

What UCf students have to say about House Bill 1279

When speaking to both in-state students and out-of-state students at the University of Central Florida, each group shared different perspectives on the potential positive and negative effects they believe the bill could bring.

Gia Tomlinson, a Tampa native, stated that she believed the passing of the bill would ultimately bring forth good change, as it would expand access to quality education for Florida residents.

“I find this bill to be very positive because it allows for more Florida residents to get into top-tier Florida schools. When universities take more from out of state, they reject the hardworking students here (in Florida),” Tomlinson said.

In contrast, Grace Holdridge of Boston, Massachusetts, opposed the bill, saying she believes it could lead to a loss of qualified out-of-state students and reduce the diversity of campus culture.

“I understand where they’re coming from, but I think that what it’s going to do to the culture of each of the large schools in Florida will ultimately end up hurting Florida campuses by reducing the talent and diversity that out-of-state students bring to Florida schools,” Holdridge said.

Why are people coming to Florida?

Florida colleges have ranked No. 1 in higher education for eight consecutive years, according to the U.S. News & World Report. This ranking reflects the state’s strong academic programs and high graduation rates. As a result, Florida universities have seen major increases in applications year after year. Florida State University, for example, saw one of the largest surges in applicants during the 2026 admission cycle, receiving a record-breaking 92,000 applications.

View this post on Instagram @fsu.admissions on Instagram

Beyond academics, the Sunshine State’s location is also a major draw. Florida, as a major tourism and entertainment hub, offers college students significant professional opportunities when it comes to gaining hands-on experience and finding jobs after graduation. Whether it be in hospitality, engineering, health science, or business, Florida not only has it, but it excels at it.

By 2030, if this bill were to get passed, earning a spot at one of Florida’s top public universities would be completely redefined. HB 1279 will have both opened doors for its residents to secure a top-tier education from their home state, as well as turned away thousands of applicants who were seeking to earn a degree from one of the nation’s leading hubs in public education.