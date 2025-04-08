The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

I remember a time when personal style was just that — personal. We wore whatever piece of clothing made us feel good about ourselves without a single care about what everyone else thought. Then social media became a huge part of our culture. Now we have access to the lives of millions of people from all over the world, and a select lucky few hold the power to decide what’s hot and what’s not in the fashion world. Just like that, personal style became impersonal.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand trends and am all for them. Even before social media became a prevalent force in our lives, we were following trends, as it’s simply human nature to want to dress in clothing that allows us to fit in. Plus, certain trends truly are cute and make sense for the season or year we’re in. Thus, the problem isn’t that we want to dress similarly. The problem is that social media makes wanting to dress differently an issue.

One scroll through TikTok or Instagram and it’s clear: trends aren’t just trends anymore — they’re mandates. If you’re not wearing this season’s “must-have” items (which, let’s be honest, is probably just a recycled item from another decade), are you even relevant? We all want to believe our wardrobe and style are unique, but chances are it’s subtly being curated for you by influencers, brands, and the relentless cycle of microtrends that move at the speed of light.

I notice this issue more on TikTok than on other social media platforms. Every time I open the app, I see a new aesthetic taking over the internet, and in the last few years, I have seen a new trend defining the style sector of TikTok at least once a week. Remember Barbiecore? Balletcore? Cottagecore? Mob wife core? Old-money core? Dark academia core? Soft girl core? Chances are, you probably do. Chances are that you participated in at least one of those trends and are currently hiding the clothing items you bought for whichever core you like in the deepest, darkest part of your closet.

Social media has transformed fashion into a constant race to get our hands on the next new thing. Instead of cultivating a timeless style for ourselves, we’re chasing fleeting trends — purchasing whatever fast-fashion brands churn out to match the latest trending hashtag.

Remember when people used to have signature looks? Now, we’re cycling through trends left and right. One week, cowboy boots are in; the next, it’s low-rise sneakers, and the following week, it’s ballet flats. Personal styles that once took months or even years to tap into are now being consumed and discarded in the blink of an eye. If you wear something that isn’t trendy at the moment, then it’s declared as being “cheugy.” That is, until some random influencer decides it’s cool to wear it in a few months.

Fashion was never meant to be a one-size-fits-all concept. It was meant to express your individuality so you could feel more confident about yourself. So, let’s put the “personal” back in personal style. Take back your wardrobe and wear whatever you want. Buy whatever colored clothing makes you feel good. Wear a jacket you used to love that you consider isn’t “in season.” Wear skinny jeans again if that is something you want to do! Who knows? Maybe in a few years, someone will be scrolling through old photos and wish they had the guts to dress like you.