Honey, Honey, How I Love “Mamma Mia!”

Those who know me, know I am the number one 70’s disco fan. Naturally, “Mamma Mia!” is one of my favorite shows. When the national tour came to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, it did not disappoint!

Christine Sherril, who played Donna Sheridan, Sophie’s mother, was an absolute show-stopper. This queen made a name for herself in the musical theater world and did not disappoint. Her riffs and powerful belts transported me into a true 2025 disco. She had me cheering every time she broke the norm in the songs with her vibrato and changed the lyrics’s rhythm to dramatize the scene. Some would probably say she was doing too much, but I think she was making the role her own. She was raw and real, giving us the best Donna I could ask for.

As for Sophie’s dads — oh my goodness, they had the moves. They impressed me so much that I tried to convince my mom to go to the stage door and shoot her shot with one of them after the show, but she was not on board. Typically, you don’t see the older characters getting in on all the action. However, these characters knew how to boogie. This show let the older generation shine, and I could not have been more impressed. They made the show fun and inclusive for all age ranges.

Speaking of the younger dances, I must mention my favorite moment: the boys in those diving fins. They stole the show for me and truly had me cackling.

Now, I know it sounds like I am a lover girl. However, some of the technical elements did disappoint. The set was slightly bland, and I feel like it could have been grander. I understand the need for simplicity on a touring show, but there were so many more ways the set could have been more interactive. I did enjoy the lighting choices, though I feel like so many more could have been made. Some points in the show had the opportunity to make it like a fun concert, so I think some more lighting risks could have been taken.

Speaking of feeling like a concert, the bows were iconic. Getting three extra songs to dance and sing to ABBA in a theatre brought me so much joy. I love ABBA, and I love concerts, so that was perfect. This show tugged at my heartstrings. The main characters, Donna and Sophie, reminded me of my mom and me, so seeing it with her felt perfect. And I can’t lie; I shed a few tears. The story was told incredibly well.

Fortunately, it’s not just me who loves this show. The musical is the fifth longest-running show in London’s West End. It debuted in 1999 and is still going with more than 10,000 performances. On Broadway, it is the ninth longest-running show with more than 5,000 performances. It’s no surprise the show has stayed so long. It is a staple that transports audiences into a beautiful, heartwarming story. Seeing it with my mom made it even more meaningful and reminded me of why I fell in love with it. It is a timeless celebration of love, family, and disco magic.