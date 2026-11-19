This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things about the holidays is curling up in front of the tree with a cup of hot chocolate and a good film. I’m always looking for new Christmas movies, so today I’ve compiled seven of my favorite festive ones, some classics, some unique options you might not have heard of.

Home Alone Arguably the most classic feel-good holiday movie. If you haven’t heard of Home Alone, it follows a kid who is left home when his family goes on vacation. He has to outsmart two burglars targeting his house, coming up with creative traps to stop them. Personally, this was my favorite Christmas movie growing up, and I think it’s still a good watch today. View this post on Instagram @mrnoisyboy via Instagram The Happiest Season If you’re more into rom-coms and want something humorous, I’d definitely recommend The Happiest Season. The movie follows Abby, who plans to propose to her girlfriend, Harper, over the holiday break, until she discovers that Harper still hasn’t come out to her family. This film does a great job of tackling serious topics while still incorporating humor and Christmas-y vibes. View this post on Instagram @theadvocatemag via Instagram The Holiday There’s something about an early 2000s romcom that always hits. The Holiday follows two women who were recently broken up with and decide to swap homes over Christmas. One goes to a mansion in Los Angeles, while the other travels to a snowy cabin in a small English village. While swapped, both women get a fresh start and eventually find love. This film is the quintessential holiday romance movie and gives off such cozy vibes. View this post on Instagram @charlenedbx via Instagram Little Women Most people would argue that Little Women isn’t actually a Christmas movie, but I have to disagree; so much of the film centers around the holidays. The movie follows four sisters as they grow up together, each facing their own unique tribulations of love and loss. Personally, my favorite adaptation is Greta Gerwig’s 2019 version, but you can’t go wrong with any adaptation. View this post on Instagram @heahener via Instagram The Polar Express To me, this will always be the most nostalgic Christmas movie. It reminds me of holiday parties in elementary school, where you got to wear pajamas and drink hot chocolate before going home for winter break. In this story, a young boy boards a magical train heading for the North Pole, where he finds Santa Claus, magic, and friendship along the way. View this post on Instagram @manicpixiefilms via Instagram The Holdovers Some might consider this an unconventional Christmas movie, but I’d be remiss not to mention The Holdovers. Set in a boarding school in the 1970s, the film centers on a teen forced to stay on campus over winter break. Throughout the movie, he forms an unlikely bond with his teacher, whom he previously viewed as grouchy and unlikable, and a cook grieving the loss of her son. The movie gives you those holiday vibes while still being deeply heartfelt and emotional. View this post on Instagram @wunderlandfilms via Instagram It’s a Wonderful Life My mom used to put this movie on every single Christmas Eve. It’s an older film, but it’s definitely considered a classic for a reason. The film follows George, who, on Christmas Eve, is shown by a guardian angel how much he has impacted the lives of those around him. The film reminds you to be thankful for the people in your life and cherish the time you can spend together, which is really what Christmas is all about. View this post on Instagram @viintagedaily via Instagram

Well, there we have it: my favorite Christmas movies. I hope this list gives you some inspiration for new movies to binge this holiday season.