Are “Hippie Styles” Fashion Forward or Appropriation?

Dating back to the early 1970s, fashion inspired by the hippie movement of the time has transcended itself into a magnitude of fashion trends we see even today.

From wrap skirts to prints to embroidered thread, we see the long-lasting impact of ’70s culture and a movement inspired by liberation and freedom. However, where do these ideologies, including your very own clothing fabric, really come from?

The hippie movement

According to Britannica, hippie movements drew heavily from Hinduism, Buddhism, and many other Eastern-focused religions and practices. This was reflected in their clothing tremendously, as looser cotton shirts and pants with South Asian prints began to gain popularity in Western clothing, media, and culture.

At first, it was appreciation. Many people involved in the movement credited the South Asian populace for their movement and branding. In fact, members of The Beatles, John Lennon and George Harrison, were even photographed interacting with a guru — a type of teacher pertinent to Hindu culture. Additionally, many hippies adopted a vegetarian diet, yet another facet of Hinduism/Buddhism.

So, what deems this cultural appropriation today if, in the past, at least certain cultures were credited? The simple answer is large corporations.

The role of major corporations in cultural appropriation

According to OverAchiever Magazine, while cultural exchange is unavoidable, it is morally incorrect to benefit from creating and dominating markets based on Yoga practices from other cultures. OverAchiever writer Sara Rösch acknowledges, “That being said, we cannot simply overlook the power dynamics and subsequent privileges that underlie world capitalism.”

But it’s true. Now, we see markets benefiting from yoga culture’s fashion trends, as well as bigger things such as incense, cloth, patterns, Hindu practices, and even Hindu deities (items of worship) being appropriated.

According to The Spectator, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez have repeatedly appropriated Indian jewelry, such as the Maang Tikka and the Bindi, and yoga practices, like accessorizing the Om symbol. All of this stems from the misinformation that hippie culture is actually “boho” and “unusual fashion,” when in reality, these fads belong to a specific set group of people who rely on them for their own cultural identity.

Two specific examples of clothing that have been appropriated are the lehenga and the saree. Often called “wrap-skirts” or “two-piece dresses,” these centuries-old cultural clothing pieces have been turned into common fashion in Western media, frequently not credited and often stolen from Indian designers.

What can we do to appreciate culture rather than appropriate it?

Buy locally Research nearby Indian or South Asian shops that sell South Asian jewelry, garments, and items like incense, art, or paintings. This way, you support small and local businesses, and you’re sure the person selling to you understands the cultural significance of their goods. Educate yourself and others Before purchasing an item, always ask what it is, what it means, and if it would be appropriate for you to wear it. If you’re unsure, it is always better to ask. This way, in turn, if you get questions about your garments, you can properly answer what culture it comes from and why you’re wearing it! speak out Don’t hesitate to call someone out if you see something concerning, inappropriate, or disrespectful to someone else or their culture. Excusing certain actions and letting them slide at the expense of someone else’s culture is harmful. This can include other people or, more importantly, celebrities, major brands, and major corporations.

In a gray era of misinformation, we must remain educated to be respectful and dutiful. Every culture deserves to be credited and appreciated.