Here’s What You Should Know About the New Victorious Spin-off

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Victorious is one of many beloved Nickelodeon shows from the early 2010s. Fans were shocked by the article released by Tudum, a magazine by Netflix, which confirmed that Hollywood Arts, a Victorious spin-off, has begun production.

Victorious is a Nickelodeon show that aired from 2010 to 2013 for four seasons. This iconic show features teenage girl Tori Vega (Victoria Justice), who attends a Hollywood Arts high school. In the show, she navigates the challenges of being a teenager in a creative environment filled with eccentric friends. The main characters include musical prodigy Andre (Leon Thomas III), quirky girl Cat (Ariana Grande), and nerdy ventriloquist Robbie (Matt Bennett). Along with sarcastic, rough-around-the-edges Jade (Elizabeth Gillies) and her boyfriend, Beck (Avan Jogia), and Tori’s older sister, Trina Vega (Daniella Monet), the new spin-off follows.

What is the show about?

The Victorious spin-off show is going to follow Daniella Monet returning as Trina Vega, a struggling actor who has still not had her big break. She is now coming back to Hollywood Arts as a substitute teacher to teach a whole new generation of students.

What do we know about the characters?

Alongside Daniella Monet, there is only one confirmed character returning to the show. Yvette Nicole Brown will also appear as a guest star to reprise her role as Principal Helen. All the other cast members were announced as a “dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers,” said Monet.

The actors announced for the series are Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze, and Martin Kamn. Alongside that, Monet will serve as the show’s executive producer. She is joined by Jake Farrow, who wrote for both Victorious and iCarly, and Samantha Martin, who wrote for popular shows like Henry Danger and Danger Force.

The news was released on Oct. 25 with an Instagram video of Monet and Brown talking, followed by small snippets of the Hollywood Arts set. The caption to the video reads: “hey victorious fans im freaking the freak out – HOLLYWOOD ARTS, a victorious spinoff, is officially in production!!”

It’s unclear whether old cast members of Victorious will be added to the cast or make a small cameo, but it’s clear what the fans desire based on the comments on the post. One comment reads: “We need ANDRE as a music teacher!!!!!! Pleaseeeeee.” Another writes: “Please, I need a Tori and Jade cameo.” Some other comments say: “please let this be good,” and “Girl, we don’t wanna see no new kids….”

Tudum says that Hollywood Arts will hit Netflix in 2026, and that it will be available to stream on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ later next year. While we wait, they say, all episodes of Victorious seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.