As someone in love with the “Cherry Makeup Look,” I have been on the quest this year to find the perfect lipsticks to get that chic look a cherry lipstick shade can give you.

It became important to me, as a woman of color, to search for a cherry lipstick suitable to those with pigment in their skin, a lipstick that gives the same cherry look it would give a white person. So, if you are afraid lipstick shades won’t look the same on you, I’m here to tell you these will work for you. The lipsticks I’ve selected are bound to elevate your makeup to the point where you won’t attempt to use another shade of lipstick ever again!

Black Honey lip Gloss (Clinique)

Price: $25.00

You might have heard of Clinique’s Black Honey before, but unlike the viral lipstick, this lip gloss will enhance that shade of cherry without requiring multiple swipes. The Black Honey lip gloss, in my humble opinion, is the lip gloss of the year. I first encountered the Black Honey lip gloss during the summer when my cousin came to visit, and she bought the item from Sephora. At first glance, I thought it was a cherry shade from another brand as I wasn’t aware Clinique had released a lip gloss of their Black Honey shade. After my cousin confessed it was part of Clinique’s lip gloss range, I was mesmerized seeing its deep pigment. It was different from the Black Honey lipstick, which tends to be a faint shade depending on the usage. If you have been curious about Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick, but aren’t sure if it will be pigmented or not, I recommend trying the lip gloss instead, as it is a more improved version of the Black Honey Lipstick. With that being said, if you are interested in achieving a softer cherry look, the Black Honey lipstick would be the best option. Ultimately, I recommend both types of Black Honey; it just depends on the look you are going for.

paramount 815 (MAc)

Price: $25.00

MAC, as you will see in this article, is one of my favorite brands when it comes to lipsticks. The lipstick Paramount was my signature lip shade during the entirety of 2023. It’s an extremely classy shade that will last all day, even when you’re drinking your daily coffee, like me. The soft texture of the lipstick does not feel heavy, nor does it crack as some matte lipsticks do. I have owned the lipstick for over a year, and it’s not even close to reaching its demise and beneficial to those looking for a long-lasting lip shade. This MAC lipstick can also be used as a blush. With one swipe of it to your checks, dabbing it into your skin with your fingers, the lipstick can be a sweet replacement for a blush that matches your lips. Overall, MAC’s Paramount is THE lipstick for a dinner night with friends or a promising lover. Not to mention, you’ll receive a multitude of compliments. @yourhotauntie @maccosmetics #viral #fyp #blowthisup #makeup ♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Satin Lipstick ‘Film Noir’ (Mac)

Price: $25.00

To follow up with the MAC agenda, this satin lipstick in the shade Film Noir is the best option for those seeking a darker red wine or cherry lipstick to implement in their makeup looks. This sensuous shade of wine red will enhance your skin color and become the center of attention as you step out of your house. It is one that I am desperate to get my hands on. As you observe in the video below, one single swipe of the lipstick against your lip will be enough to grant you a lighter shade of that cherry look, without it being too obscure to one’s comfort. @ana.passaretti Lip combos @maccosmetics 🦇🖤 ♬ sonido original – Palali Music The mere sight of this alluring dark shade of cherry makes me eager to try it myself while wearing a long night-out dress.

Guessing Game (Mac)

Price: $25.00

MAC’s Guessing Game lipstick is another one to consider for your list of cherry lipsticks. A TikTok showing this lipstick came on my ‘For You Page’ a couple of weeks ago. I was immediately drawn to this lipstick after seeing the way it complemented her skin tone and created a classier appearance without requiring professional makeup. I knew I needed this MAC lipstick in my hands. @briohni the newest shade by mac is the perf black red color for the grunge girlies #90slipstick #90slip #darkredlipstick #cherryredlipstick #vampylips #vampylipstick #grungelipstick #maccosmetics ♬ original sound – briohni I enjoyed observing how this TikTok user combined a lip liner with the lipstick; it was a deadly combination for the shade it created. The shade of this red wine lipstick reminds me of vintage movie stars. It gives the appearance of elegance, seduction, and status, and will uplift your ego beyond salvation to be restored. Guessing Game is the shade you need to appear grown, desirable, and classy.

Rouge Coco Bloom ‘Blast’ 146 (Chanel)

Price: $48.00