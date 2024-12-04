The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is vital to everyone in some way or another. Most of us listen to music every day, it shapes our mood, actions, and performance – it’s ingrained in our lives. In honor of Spotify Wrapped 2024 coming out today, here are the top ten holiday tunes to get you in the mood for a merry and bright season!

Sleigh Ride – the Ronettes This song details an aesthetic sleigh ride in the snow with your friends or family! It has a cheerful tune and a jolly beat to get you in the Christmas spirit. Jingle bell rock – Bobby Helms This song is enthusiastic and animated with comes to the Christmas ambiance. It adds a more upbeat and rocking feel to this holiday without being too much. Last Christmas – wham If you’re a fan of classic 80s rock, this song adds a great Christmas feel to that era without sounding too techno. Enjoy the retelling a Christmas love story through a different genre of Christmas music! all I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey A classic song, defrosted every year during this special time. It wouldn’t be Christmas without this iconic diva and her Christmas longing love song. Enjoy this song while putting up your decor or if you’re looking for a great moment of catharsis. rocking around the christmas tree – brenda lee This Christmas classic is the perfect song to play while putting up your Christmas ornaments. A rock melody with an upbeat bass puts you right in the mood to bust out those ornaments. i saw mommy kissing santa clause – the ronettes This song brings the classic feel of Christmas jazz with the choral tunes and the dissonant chords in the background. It never fails to bring that vintage ambiance of Christmas right back into your home! white christmas – Bing Crosby Honestly, any Bing Crosby Christmas song brings not only that vintage feel right into your home again, but an oldie but goodie aura of Christmas that reminds you of dinner at your grandparents’ house. Visit this song and artist for vintage feel-good vibes. o holy night – celine dion If you like a choral tune or any type of Christmas hymn, this will surely get that lullaby feel you’re craving while keeping you in the holiday spirits. Plus, it’s Celine Dion. Happy Xmas (war is over) – JOHN LENNON John Lennon is an icon of music within the 70s and 80s, this song brings back a Christmas feel while also being social commentary. If you’re looking for something with a message, this is for you. have yourself a merry little christmas – frank sinatra If you’re looking for a classy Christmas jazz song to play in the background of baking, setting up decor, or even a Christmas party. A classic while remaining true to a jazz feel-good song, and while being a staple for many homes this season.

Overall, I hope you’re just as excited for this holiday season as we are at Her Campus, and these songs are perfect to jumpstart your holiday season. Put these on your Spotify holiday playlist before it’s too late!