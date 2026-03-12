‘Heated Rivalry’ Star, Connor Storrie, Hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the wake of what seemed like an overnight rise to fame after their hit show Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams had one of the most insane PR runs seen in years. From presenting at the Golden Globe Awards to carrying the Olympic torch at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, it was almost impossible to spot one in public without the other. So when it was announced that Connor Storrie would host Saturday Night Live without his beloved counterpart, anticipation began to build about how the episode would pan out for the actor.

Since his debut, which took the world by storm, Storrie has not shied away from talking about his extensive background in clowning and improv. In multiple interviews, the star has emphasized how much clowning helped him get over the common fear of “bombing” on stage. Still, while talking to “Entertainment Tonight,“ he mentioned how his experience clowning may make his performance on SNL “more difficult in a weird way because there are certain things in clown performances that I can’t really do in sketch.”

When the clock finally struck 11:30 p.m. at 30 Rock, Studio 8H lit up with that same familiar buzz that comes before every show. Storrie’s monologue went off without a hitch and immediately sparked chatter online after the actor brought out Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes from the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team, and moments later, Hilary Knight and Megan Keller from the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team.

This particular moment gained significant traction following widespread disappointment with the men’s team when a phone call they had with President Donald Trump was leaked, in which Trump attempted to make a joke at the expense of the women’s team. It was no shock when the cheers for Knight and Keller boomed through the studio as they lit up the stage next to the Hughes brothers.

Some of the more memorable sketches of the night included an ice-skating sketch featuring a surprise cameo from Storrie’s Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams and a sketch featuring Marcello Hernández inspired by a former Spanish teacher the comedian had in high school. Many suspected Williams might make an appearance on the show after he was spotted multiple times in Manhattan in the days leading up to the broadcast.

The musical guest for the night was Grammy-winning folk group Mumford & Sons, as they performed “Here” featuring Sierra Ferrell and Aaron Dessner, as well as “Rubber Band Man” featuring Hozier, both from their new album Prizefighter. The lively performances were a nice, earnest break in between the slapstick and satire of the show.

One of the more hilarious and exciting moments of the night was the final sketch about a stripper who got hit by a car on his way to a bachelorette party. In the sketch, Storrie plays the mangled stripper, and his physical comedy alone had the in-studio audience howling. Still, the perfectly awkward yet entertaining delivery of the dialogue from both Storrie and the cast members made for a bizarrely hysterical end to the night. The sketch was made all the more incredible by the fact that Storrie’s character was one of his own creations from his clowning days that SNL writers decided to incorporate into the show.

Overall, the sketches let Storrie showcase his immense talent for shapeshifting, as he completely embodies a character. It was also impressive to see the actor’s incredible gift for more comedic roles rather than the brooding Russian that audiences are so used to seeing. Hopefully, his spectacular performance as a host will lead to even more electrifying roles in the future.