Harry Styles is making his return to the limelight after a two-year break following the completion of his worldwide tour, Love on Tour. Not only did he come back from a much-needed rest to announce his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., but he came back to meet with YouTube star, Brittany Broski, on her hit series, Royal Court.

The two have a rich history, having met once before after one of Styles’ performances in New York in 2022. Broski released a YouTube video on Feb. 25 documenting the experience soon after. The pair’s friendship seemed to be “History.” But the Royal Court episode is special for more reasons than one. When YouTube’s favorite fan girl speaks, we all listen. Here is Broski’s YouTube video, “Harry Styles Joins Brittany Broski’s Royal Court,” broken down by eras, written by a long-time Styles fan.

Early Career Styles got his start on the famous reality TV show The X Factor UK back in 2010. He was partnered with the rest of the members of what would become One Direction by executive producer Simon Cowell. Broski asked what his talent would be if he were to audition again, and Styles joked he would consume massive amounts of yogurt. It all started with The X Factor UK and skinny jeans. Styles was known for his iconic skin-tight jeans in the 2010s. But, apparently, he doesn’t look at that trend fondly, as he told Broski in the interview. View this post on Instagram @dark_direction_ via Instagram Styles also reflected in the interview on all that he has learned in his career. The fame he garnered isn’t something he wants to be “defined” by. He steps back from the spotlight by holding tight to friendships outside the industry. He shared how he learned that the highs and lows of fame can’t fill the deepest parts of you, and how he changed his mindset on this matter. It should be noted, however, that he is not criticizing his fans. Instead, he explained the process of adapting and overcoming a fame that very few understand and express. Debut Album Eventually, One Direction went on their never-ending “break.” Styles released his first, self-titled album about 16 months following the band’s last public appearance. Broski asks about one of the songs on this album, “Two Ghosts,” that features the lyric, “Just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty.” She questioned the liquid in this hypothetical glass, to which he responded, “yogurt.” Who would’ve thought Styles was such a big yogurt fan? View this post on Instagram @genius via Instagram Styles admitted in past interviews that he felt like he was “bowling with bumpers” when he was creating his first album. To elaborate on this answer, he vulnerably confessed he was so afraid of getting it wrong that he didn’t take enough risks. Ultimately, he said he doesn’t “regret” it. Harry’s House Harry’s House was released in 2022, a few years after his successful Fine Line. Does Styles have any rules for his house? Just one, no shoes. But he did tell Broski he has very few guests, excluding the Jesus statue wearing punching gloves he bought when he was 18 years old for his London house. Harry’s House features the hit song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” Does Styles feel that any other locations deserve a song? Yes! Styles really likes the idea of inappropriate “cremation” or funeral songs. He shares how he thought The Beatles’ “The Long and Winding Road’ was a random choice for his grandmother’s funeral. Since then, he likes thinking of songs that don’t fit the atmosphere, like “Burn Baby Burn.” @The New on YouTube Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Styles didn’t suffer in the creation of his newest piece of art, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. He said he had “fun” creating the album that was released on March 6. Styles shared track nine, “Pop,” with the superfan, and her reactions were priceless. She immediately covered her face and exclaimed, sharing that it was “so dancing, dancing is back.” The disco in the title might just be literal. @BrittanyBroski via YouTube

At the core of this interview was a deep love for fans and fan culture. Broski has shared many times that she herself is a massive fan of Styles, which is why his visits are so special. Styles does more than talk about how much he appreciates his fans’ vulnerability and bravery; he demonstrates genuine care in the way he shows up for people like Broski. This culture he has created shone in his video, “Forever Forever,” released on YouTube in Dec. 2025, and in his conversation with Broski. As a fan of both, I am happy that she had the chance to have him on her fan-favorite YouTube series.