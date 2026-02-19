‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Visits Orlando

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child arrived in Orlando for a three-week engagement at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts from Jan. 24 until Feb. 15. The nearly three-hour play allows Harry Potter fans to see the “Boy Who Lived” live on stage, as well as the adventures of his friends and family. The Tony Award-winning show played to a theater full of book and movie fans, who were decked out in Hogwarts-themed memorabilia.

J.K. Rowling’s Controversy

Joanne Rowling, who writes under the pen name J.K. Rowling, published Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1997, launching a series that would go on to sell millions of copies and be read worldwide. The popularity of the children’s novel won her worldwide acclaim as the titles became New York Times bestsellers and remained on the list for years.

However, Rowling’s public statements on politics and transgender rights have overtaken her legacy. She aligns herself with trans-exclusionary radical feminism, posting on social media about perceived inequalities towards cisgender women. Rowling’s donations to anti-trans groups have fostered discourse among Harry Potter fans who are disappointed in these actions from a figure they admired. As such, many fans of her books are choosing not to support her work, fueling conversations about separating art from the artist. Personally, as someone who has adored the wizarding world since I was eight years old, I have made strides to move away from the stories and no longer financially support Rowling. Despite the controversies, adaptations of her books remain popular through the play and the upcoming HBO series.

A Return and a Revision

The main Harry Potter series was published over 10 years, concluding in 2007. Fans were eager for more works, despite Rowling claiming she wouldn’t write more books in the series. This resulted in a West End and Broadway play, as well as a published script. Focusing on Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy, the sons of rivals Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, the original play was a two-part affair.

A five-hour, time-travel adventure, the play featured iconic characters from the Wizarding World, including Snape, Dumbledore, and Umbridge. However, the show is now condensed into a single three-hour production. This shortened version will soon be the only way to view The Cursed Child, as the West End production will adopt it this fall.

View this post on Instagram @cursedchildus via Instagram.

Revising the script meant that some scenes and characters didn’t make the cut. One example is that Harry and Ginny’s daughter is no longer present on stage. Instead, her name gets mentioned in passing a couple of times. Ginny herself also gets reduced time and characterization as her job as a sports editor for the newspaper is no longer referenced, implying that she is now only a housewife. Additionally, Harry’s dreams of his time with the Dursleys are removed, which was a logical decision as this change eliminates the need for three more roles. Another character who has a smaller presence in the new iteration of the play is Rose Granger-Weasley, Hermione and Ron’s daughter, who has a few interactions with Scorpius during her fleeting appearances as she tries to befriend Albus.

Surprisingly, the new version of the play also altered the dynamic between Albus and Scorpius. While some viewers wished for a romance between the two, the published script portrays Scorpius as being infatuated with Rose. However, the play I saw on tour included additional details that suggested something more than friendship between the two main boys. Notably, Harry and Albus’ final conversation includes a few extra lines where Albus tells his father of Scorpius’s importance within his life. Harry reassures him, expressing his happiness that his son has this meaningful relationship. While nothing is explicitly confirmed, the stage show implies a romantic bond between Albus and Scorpio that was not in earlier portrayals. Blocking composed of longing glances, reaching hands, and hugs also seems to suggest this. Perhaps this was written in as a strategy for appeasing queer fans who were angered by Rowling’s statements against the trans community.

A Visual Feast

One of my favorite perks of being a college student is discounted rush tickets for shows at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. I took advantage of this opportunity by arriving at the box office a few hours before the play. You also get a physical ticket instead of an email receipt, which I personally love as a collector. The $35 ticket allowed me to be seated in the center of the orchestra, with a perfect view of the stage.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a spectacle. I stared open-mouthed at the actors before me for the full duration, captivated by the show.

Original photo by Antonella Herrera Hernández

Admittedly, I don’t believe the script is strong, and I never have. I attended a midnight release event back in 2016 and devoured the book in 3 hours, though my reflection on the work left me slightly disappointed. While I enjoyed most of the changes implemented, the writing is not where the show excels.

However, everything else about the production was fantastic. The tour has a revolving stage, detailed archways, and talking bookshelves that bring the magic to life. Every spell is executed with finesse, leaving viewers questioning what they just saw. The show has sparking wands, levitating chairs, and lurking dementors. There are quick outfit changes and transfigurations that cannot be believed. I must applaud the massive ensemble that this show employs for the transitional choreography, literally sweeping away sets with their cloaks.

The Harry Potter book series has been a part of my life for over 12 years. While I struggle to consume new content due to Rowling’s extreme views, I cannot deny the power of the play she crafted. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a beautiful way to spend an evening; you can turn off your brain and enjoy the magic that the talented actors bring to the stage time and time again.