Group Costumes I Better See at My Next Halloween Party

It’s that time of year again, and I have been dying to share my couple’s and group costume picks for this year. Just in time for the top of October, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite ideas I’ve seen floating around social media and a few that I’ve been holding on to. Here at Her Campus, this is a gatekeeping-free zone, so here are some of my picks for costumes that people will recognize but no one else will have.

Stuart Little dressed as Art from ‘Challengers’, and Roddy St. James from ‘Flushed Away’ dressed as Patrick from ‘Challengers’

The main three leads of Challengers are bound to be a popular costume this year, but why not set yourself apart by dressing as Art and Patrick’s rat counterparts? Based on their classification as “rodent men,” actors Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor have been compared to the two animated rats, with some Challengers fans editing their characters’ clothes onto them. To do this, all you have to do is dress up as the two characters and add in some mouse ears. It’s simple and easy but a unique take on what is expected to be a staple at Halloween parties this season.

Shark Boy and Jacob from ‘Twilight’

This couple’s costume comes straight from the TLCU, the Taylor Lautner Cinematic Universe. In two of his most iconic roles, everyone will assume that both of you are with someone dressed as Bella Swan and Lavagirl. But the beauty of this costume is that it is a pairing that seems completely disconnected until reminded of the TLCU. All you have to do is recreate a Jacob Black outfit (preferably his bad-boy transformation look) and Shark Boy’s superhero suit. Lionsgate

Zendaya and Tom Holland as Bruno Mars and Rihanna from their iconic lip-sync battle

I saw a couple do this last year, and I haven’t been able to think of something better. In another layered costume, have one person dressed as Tom Holland, one dressed as Rihanna from her “Umbrella” music video, and the other dressed as Zendaya dressed as Bruno Mars from his “24k Magic” video.

Harry Styles and Barack Obama

We’ve all seen the Obama edits circulating the internet, so why not make it into a costume? For this, one person dresses as Former President Barack Obama and the other can dress in any variation of Harry Styles. Bonus points if you aim for his 1D long-hair era.

Austin Butler and Elvis Presley

Following the success of Elvis and being stuck using Elvis Presley’s signature voice, Austin Butler and Elvis have quite a connection. This one can be a challenge, but since it’s so simple, you can take any Austin Butler role or red carpet look and combine it with any Elvis look from his career or his biopics.

Warner Bros.

Marjory Taylor Greene and Joe Biden at the 2024 State of the Union Address

Definitely something that would be more of interest for Political Science majors, Marjory Taylor Greene and President Biden’s exchange at the State of the Union Address was begging to be made into a costume. At this year’s SOTUA, there was a moment between Biden and Greene where Biden, completely shocked, saw what Greene wore to the event. Greene was dressed head to toe in MAGA gear, with a hat and pins to complete her look. In another simple look, have one person dress up in a suit, and the other wear a white shirt that says “Say her name” with a red jacket and red hat. Bonus points for recreating Biden’s shocked expression and Greene’s heckling.

raven and tara

Straight from 2009, this is a great pick if you like being goth, Edward Cullen, Twilight, or the new Hot Topic at the mall. Very low maintenance and the perfect choice for a last-minute costume, Raven and Tara can be achieved with pieces you most likely already own. Even if they seem unrecognizable, all it takes is saying, “Raven, your acid bath princess of the darkness,” for everyone to be transported right back to Tara’s room.

“A Shoutout from Tara and Raven” YouTube

ELLIE FROM THE LAST OF US, MASON RAMSEY, AND DR. GREGORY HOUSE FROM HOUSE