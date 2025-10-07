Greek Life Versus Academic Fraternities: What is Best for You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For incoming freshmen and current students, Greek fraternities, sororities, and academic fraternities offer numerous opportunities. When struggling to find one’s place, organizations such as these can help you find your way, make new friends, and navigate life in college and beyond. If this sounds right to you, it is simply a matter of deciding which!

Fraternities can be a significant time commitment, but your responsibility dictates what you can attend, and you receive more benefits the more you participate. You determine just how much you get out of an organization such as this by how much you attend and how much effort you put in.

“It is easy to balance class and work with my fraternity because you get out what you put into it.” – UCF nursing major student Dustin Buker

Greek life fraternities are excellent for forming business connections and a brotherhood set for life. These organizations are perfect for incoming freshmen to find their crowd and experience new things. Fraternities such as these are inviting and inclusive, aiming to form relations and encourage social skills. In discussion with a few members of Tau Epsilon Phi, one of our very own UCF fraternities in Greek life, insight was provided regarding what life is like in a Greek life fraternity and the commitments that one demands.

“I had previously considered joining an academic fraternity for the business connections, actually, but I like to be busy and put my time into something organizational,” finance major student Arter Karapetyan said. “They are very goal-oriented but less involved in relationships.”

Greek fraternities have more social aspects than academic fraternities, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. It is all about preference and what your goals are. You may want to pursue a more social aspect, which leads you to a Greek fraternity, or you may wish to achieve your goals with less socializing, taking you to an academic fraternity.

Joining a Greek life fraternity also provides an opportunity to participate in philanthropy, allowing you to get involved in a meaningful cause. Philanthropies promote funding for a cause chosen by the fraternity. Each Greek life organization sponsors a cause, and they even collaborate with and support each other’s causes to form a community meant to help one another. If this sense of community appeals to you, a Greek life fraternity may be the right choice for you.

“I genuinely think being in AEPHI has brought me so many opportunities to make lifelong connections, network, and grow personally.” – UCF communications and conflict major Madeline Conlon

Being in a sorority is an amazing experience for an incoming freshman or someone struggling to put themselves out there. Sororities are filled with traditions and sisterhood, longed for by many women working their way through college. Women join sororities for many different reasons. In discussion with Conlon, I was enlightened to the personal benefits of joining a sorority.

Being in a group such as this promotes academic success and encourages outreach and travel. These organizations are also involved in philanthropy, allowing members to participate in meaningful events. A very frequent question that many women get when they are on the way to college is, “Are you going to join a sorority?” While it may not be for everyone, there are many beneficial aspects to becoming part of this sisterhood.

“I have been able to use my connections in Theta Tau to excel in school, but also outside of school on my own projects. I am also really happy to say I have been able to help people around the community through the various community service events we put on each week.” – UCF computer science and finance major Griffin Morgan

Academic fraternities focus on leadership, academics, and volunteering. These organizations put on community service projects that focus on community outreach and connection. For those seeking a heightened academic experience surrounded by support from their peers, an academic fraternity is the perfect place for you.

Other than excelling in school, the members of academic fraternities are very driven and aim to make the world a better place through their pursuits. Juggling school with an academic fraternity, along with the academically inclined activities, gives them a certain “life-changing” spirit. These groups not only encourage academic success, but it is also the foundation that holds them together while still forming connections and bonds.

Being surrounded by like-minded scholars nurtures the mind as you enter college, surrounded by so much distraction and chaos. An academic fraternity is a good way to form bonds with those who share a need for academic success.

Whether your interests lead you to an academic fraternity or Greek life, you will find your place. You may be looking for friendships or business connections, or both. There is something out there for everyone who is struggling to make connections and navigate college; it just has to be scoped out and found.