Government Shutdown: How it Affects the American People

On Oct. 1, the U.S. government shutdown went into full effect due to Congress’s failure to reach a funding agreement. Millions of Americans, including active-duty military personnel, federal employees, and recipients of nutrition assistance, will be affected. Amidst all this, Congress is still getting paid, while millions of Americans wonder whether they will be able to pay their rent and bills.

The media seems to be focused on blaming political sides and not prioritizing the main concern: How will this shutdown impact the American people?

Active-Duty Military

All active-duty military personnel, deployed troops, and National Guard members are required to continue serving without pay. According to CBS News, active-duty service members will not receive their pay until Congress passes legislation to ensure military pay and allowances continue during the shutdown.

On social media, posts and testimonials have been shared by active-duty military personnel and family members, expressing their primary concerns about paying rent, bills, and affording food.

Federal Workers

Planning on flying soon? If so, your trip may be impacted. TSA and FAA workers are among those also required to work without pay. These circumstances of missing paychecks will likely lead workers to call in sick, resulting in fewer workers and longer lines at airports. As of Oct. 6, after five days of the shutdown, there has been an increase in delays and a lack of air traffic controllers due to calling out sick.

Passport renewals are also in jeopardy. Although U.S. passport offices will be open, it will take longer for applications to be processed due to possible layoffs and employees furloughed.

According to NPR, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that about 750,000 federal workers could be furloughed each day of the shutdown. This is a major concern for the American people.

Nutrition Aid and FEMA

According to FOX News, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed his main concerns about unfunding programs like the Women, Infants, and Children and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The WIC program provides free nutrition support to low-income pregnant women, new mothers, and infants under the age of five. American families rely on these programs for survival and support. FEMA is anticipated to continue; however, its funding source comes from the Disaster Relief Fund, which entails that funding is granted through Congress annually. It’s currently hurricane season, and if there are insufficient funds to restore the Disaster Relief Fund, there will be complications for FEMA to respond to natural disasters.

As of Oct. 10, Congress has not passed bills to pay federal workers. There is no clear indication of how long this shutdown will last. This is a difficult time for the country, and the effects are likely to continue to reach millions more in the weeks ahead.