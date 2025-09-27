‘Gilmore Girls’ Reunion and the Road to a New Documentary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards delivered plenty of big wins and unforgettable speeches, but one moment stole the spotlight: a Gilmore Girls reunion. Lauren Graham (Lorelai) and Alexis Bledel (Rory) took the stage together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved series. Their surprise appearance sparked one big question: What does this mean for the future of Gilmore Girls?

Why This Reunion Matters

Presenting the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, the duo slipped seamlessly back into their signature banter. For a moment, the Emmys felt less like Hollywood and more like an evening in Stars Hollow.

For longtime fans, seeing Lorelai and Rory together again was pure nostalgia. But the reunion also underscored how Gilmore Girls continues to resonate across generations; it was a reminder of why the show still matters.

Beyond the witty lines and bottomless coffee cups, Gilmore Girls has always been about ambition, independence, and the process of growing up. That’s why it keeps connecting with families and fans of all ages. Now, 25 years later, it feels like the perfect chance to dive back into the world of the Gilmores and maybe even pass it on to a new generation.

The Next Chapter: ‘‘Searching for Stars Hollow’

The Emmy reunion wasn’t just a look back; it was a tease into what’s ahead. Ink on Paper Studios has announced a new documentary, Searching for Stars Hollow, celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary.

The film promises “a transformative look” at Gilmore Girls, combining behind-the-scenes stories and cast reflections.

Fans can look forward to interviews with Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean), Keiko Agena (Lane), Sally Struthers (Babette), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Chad Michael Murray (Tristin), and even troubadour Grant Lee Phillips. Behind the camera, director Jamie Babbit, writer/producer Stan Zimmerman, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, and Gilmore Guys podcast host Kevin T. Porter will all weigh in.

Director Meghna Balakumar commented, “The interviews that we’ve already conducted with the cast have been a delight. We’ve shot more than 100 hours of footage and have already unearthed stories, commentary, critiques, and more. And we’re continuing to shoot more interviews in the coming months to present the most complete, full and truly new story of the show’s impact and legacy that is only possible at this historical moment.”

Currently in production, the project will launch a Kickstarter campaign soon, with no official release date announced just yet.

More Coffee, Please…

If the Emmys reminded us of anything, it’s that Gilmore Girls wasn’t frozen in the early 2000s. The series keeps finding new life, whether it is through rewatches in dorm rooms, TikTok edits, and now, a documentary that promises to re-examine why we still love Stars Hollow.

The reunion was a sweet nod to the past, but it also pointed to the future. One thing is clear: The Gilmores still have plenty more to say.