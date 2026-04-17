Get To Know the Astronauts Aboard Artemis II

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On April 1, four astronauts set out to accomplish a feat that humanity hasn’t seen in nearly 50 years: traveling to the moon.

Artemis II is a NASA space mission that will pave the way for future space exploration. Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hanson were the four astronauts chosen to participate in the 10-day mission to circle the Moon to ensure the integrity of the Orion spacecraft. NASA is relying on Orion to be the dominant vehicle for future space exploration, so it is essential that it can support and sustain a crew. The success of this mission will dictate the possibility of future missions to the moon and beyond.

To some, going face-to-face with history itself can feel overwhelming. Meet the four brave souls who were up for the challenge.

Reid Wiseman

NASA/Kim Shiflett Reid Wiseman is the commander for Artemis II. As commander, he ensures that all operations are carried out smoothly and acts as the mission’s primary operator. His leadership approach involves giving each crew member equal space to exhibit their own personal strengths. Discussing his approach, Wiseman states, “If I’m mission-focused, I want to see where everyone’s strengths are. Christina’s strengths are different from mine, which are different from Victor’s, which are different from Jeremy’s. We all have areas where we are extremely and naturally strong. I’m trying to isolate out those areas.” Wiseman’s extensive experience in piloting and engineering has adequately prepared him for this mission. He began his career with NASA when he was selected as an astronaut in 2009. His first space mission was Expedition 41 in 2014, in which he served as flight engineer. While aboard this mission, Wiseman and his colleagues “​​completed over 300 scientific experiments in areas such as human physiology, medicine, physical science, Earth science, and astrophysics.” From 2020 to 2022, he served as chief of the astronaut office, NASA’s most senior position for active astronauts. He was selected as commander for Artemis II in 2023. Wiseman’s trip to the moon rings more personal to him. In 2020, Wiseman lost his wife, Carroll Wiseman, to a five-year battle with cancer. After his wife’s cancer diagnosis, Wiseman was willing to leave his career behind, but she insisted he continue to pursue his dream. While aboard Artemis II, the team of astronauts discovered a bright crater on the moon that could be seen from Earth’s surface. In honor of Wiseman’s late wife, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hanson shared with mission control that the crater will be named Carroll.

Victor Glover

NASA/Kim Shiflett Victor Glover is the pilot for Artemis II. As the pilot, Glover manually controlled the Orion spacecraft as it travelled through deep space. Glover went viral on social media for his message to people on Earth. “I think maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but we’re the same distance from you,” he states. “And I’m trying to tell you, just trust me, you are special.” His words resonated with thousands online who praised the intent behind his message. Glover’s professional career spans various specialities. In 2007, he became a test pilot for the United States Navy. In 2012, he was selected to serve as a Legislative Fellow in the United States Senate. While serving, he was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2013. In 2018, he undertook his first spaceflight for Expedition 64 as Crew-1 pilot. He was announced as the pilot for Artemis II in 2023. Glover will be making history as the first Black man to orbit the moon. In an interview with The Telegraph U.K, he shares that while representation is important to him, he hopes Artemis II will make strides for “human history” as a whole. He states, “I live in this dichotomy between happiness that a young woman can look at Christina [Koch] and just physicalize her passion or her interests … and that young, Brown boys and girls can look at me and go, ‘Hey, he looks like me, and he’s doing what?’ I love that, but I also hope we are pushing the other direction that one day we don’t have to talk about these firsts.”

Christina Koch

NASA/Kim Shiflett Christina Koch is a mission specialist for Artemis II. As a mission specialist, Koch worked with the second mission specialist to command the spacecraft after it launched to the Moon, a firing referred to as a trans-lunar injection burn. Koch is responsible for monitoring this burn, as well as all other correction burns that may take place during the mission. For Artemis II specifically, she is in charge of managing Orion’s technical hatch systems, ensuring they are functional. Koch began her career as an electrical engineer at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC). In 2013, she was selected as a NASA astronaut and was assigned to her first mission, Expeditions 59, 60, and 61, in 2018. During her mission, she worked as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station. Some of her responsibilities included “doing robotics for upgrades to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, growing protein crystals for pharmaceutical research, and testing 3D biological printers in microgravity.” After her expedition, she served as Branch Chief of the Assigned Crew Branch in the Astronaut Office. She was announced as a mission specialist for Artemis II in 2023. While Koch will be the first woman to journey around the moon, breaking records isn’t new for her. Koch’s list of accolades includes being part of the first three all-women spacewalks and holding the record for the longest single space flight by a woman at 328 days. For Koch, leaving women out of historic moments is not an option. “We’re at a time where we’ve recognized the importance of if we are not going for all and by all, we aren’t truly answering all of humanity’s call to explore,” she states. “That to me is what’s worth celebrating.”

Jeremy Hansen