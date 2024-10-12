Top 7 Fun Places For Friends To Visit In Orlando

I strongly encourage people to make time to be with friends or other loved ones in their busy schedules. As the planner and mom of the group, I try to find new places and activities for us. If you’re from the UCF/Orlando area and looking for new fun spots for you and your friends, here’s my recommendation list starting from least to most favorite!
- Oviedo Bowling Center
-
Bowling is a classic weekend activity to do with friends. Enjoy food and drinks while bowling or playing air hockey in the mini arcade. I also recommend having a competition to see who can do the funniest walk or position while rolling their ball.
- Top Golf
-
Top Golf is a fun mix of golfing, eating, and competition. You don’t need to be good at golfing for an enjoyable experience. I have never golfed outside of mini golf, and I had so much fun competing with my friends to get the highest score and trying to hit the ball in the funniest ways possible. Make sure you have a good grip on the golf club so it doesn’t go flying.
- Funk’s Thrift
-
If you and your friends love thrifting together, y’all will love Funk’s Thrift. Funk’s Thrift is known for its vintage clothes, which you can buy at reasonable prices. Once a month, they host a “Fill a Bag” event where you pay $15 for a bag and fill it with as much stuff as possible.
- Astro Skating
-
Roller skating may not be for everyone, but trying something new or stepping outside your comfort zone is the best. Astro Skating has great music and fun intermissions. They also play different roller-skating games. Even if you’re not great at roller skating, just attempting and trying can be a fun time, but if you really struggle, you can buy a walker to help.
- game Over Escape Room
-
Escape rooms are the best team bonding exercise you and your friends can ever do. See how well y’all can work together to find clues and solve puzzles to escape. Game Over has eight different room scenes to choose from, meaning you can go back with your friends more often.
- Arcade Monsters
-
Arcade Monsters is a free-play arcade, meaning you don’t play for tickets; you play just to have fun for as long as you want. You no longer have to worry about running out of tokens before you can finish a game. They have retro arcade games, from Donkey Kong to Pac-Man, and newer ones, too! Monday through Thursday, everything from admissions to concessions is half off when you go during the first four hours they open or the last two hours before they close.
- Rockstar Axe Throwing Orlando + Rage Room
-
Have you been stressed? Need to release some pent-up anger? What better way than at Rockstar Axe throwing? Axe throwing is a cathartic experience and easier to learn than you think. Aside from axes, you can throw a wide range of other sharp objects, such as kunai knives or throwing stars. Take your friends and see who has the best aim!
If you’re ever bored and looking for something new to do with friends, I hope these recommendations are helpful!