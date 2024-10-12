Top 7 Fun Places For Friends To Visit In Orlando

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

I strongly encourage people to make time to be with friends or other loved ones in their busy schedules. As the planner and mom of the group, I try to find new places and activities for us. If you’re from the UCF/Orlando area and looking for new fun spots for you and your friends, here’s my recommendation list starting from least to most favorite!

If you’re ever bored and looking for something new to do with friends, I hope these recommendations are helpful!