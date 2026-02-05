From Puerto Rico to Prime Time: Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 was a monumental year for Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny. From becoming Spotify’s most-streamed global artist with 19.8 billion streams, being named the top Latin artist of the 21st century, winning Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys for his album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” setting a record-breaking residency in Puerto Rico, and winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards as the first Spanish-language artist to do so, Bad Bunny’s impact has not gone unnoticed.

While Bunny has made Latin culture impossible to ignore on a global stage, the Vega Baja resident has not forgotten his roots, but has instead used his success to help bolster the Puerto Rican economy. According to Rolling Stone, Bunny’s 31-day residency raised at least $400 million and ensured that his communities in Puerto Rico were cared for.

In a statement made to Rolling Stone, Bunny explains why he caters his music to support Puerto Rico financially.

“What’s the point of being at this level? What do I win? I’ll die, and that’s it—I’m not going to take anything with me. So, I think that’s it: to show the world who I am and what my culture is, where I grew up. To talk a little about myself so they can get to know me a little more, and that’s me: I’m Puerto Rican.” – Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny’s advocacy

“Ojalá que los míos nunca se muden.”

From his hit song “DtMF,” Bunny sings this lyric, “I hope my people/family never move.” In this lyric, Bunny shares his hope that Puerto Rican displacement will be stopped, along with the economic hardships and gentrification of his people.

With advocacy for his culture and Puerto Rican identity at the forefront, it comes as no surprise that Bad Bunny has taken clear stances throughout his career, using his platform to criticize ICE raids and mass deportations on social media.

Bad Bunny’s album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (“I Should Have Taken More Photos”) is both deeply personal and political, reflecting on the importance of cherishing cultural roots, loved ones, and resisting the erasure of Puerto Rican culture. Through this project, Bunny offers a love letter to Puerto Rico while extending solidarity to fans across different cultures.

Bunny remained consistent in this solidarity by excluding the United States from his 2025–2026 tour, citing concerns over ICE raids.

For Bunny, advocacy isn’t just a moment; it’s a commitment. This commitment to visibility and representation set the stage for his next big project: performing at the 60th Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl Backlash

While it may seem like a great choice for one of the most-streamed artists to take the Super Bowl stage, this year’s selection has sparked outrage among some audiences. According to USA Today, a select group of Fox News commentators, conservative pundits, and President Donald Trump critiqued the NFL’s decision.

In a statement made to NewsMax’s Greg Kelly in October, Trump claims that he’s never heard of Bunny.

“I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it; it’s, like, crazy. I think it’s ridiculous,” Trump said.

USA Today stated that Turning Point USA, the conservative organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced an alternative halftime show, followed by a petition to replace Bunny.

U.S. House Representative Mike Johnson has been critical of the halftime performer decision.

“I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was. But it sounds like a terrible decision… he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience.”

However, even with these criticisms, Bunny has received ample support from his fans. In a statement made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, he holds firm on the NFL’s decision.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism,” Goodell said in October, according to The Associated Press . “It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.“

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, Bad Bunny released a promotional video that perfectly blends who he is as an artist and why he was the perfect choice for the halftime performance.

The promo features Bunny playing his song “BAILE INOLVIDABLE,” dancing with people from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and different walks of life. At the end of the video, Bunny looks around happily at all the different cultures dancing and coming together. The phrase “The world will dance” pops up at the end of the promo, unveiling a message of community.

In every way, this was the perfect response to the criticism, while also reinforcing Bunny’s core message and purpose of his music. He may not be the “obvious” choice for this year’s halftime show, but his performance carries a deeper message: in a country and world more divided than ever, Bunny reminds his audience of the value of community, togetherness, and leaning on one another- showing us that even in difficult times, music can bring people closer together and inspire hope.