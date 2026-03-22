From Orlando to the Moon: How UCF Remains a Top Innovator in Space Exploration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Artemis II, which is set to be the first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years, is scheduled for takeoff in April. People from around the world have come together to make this momentous launch possible, but one notable group will be cheering on the mission with a similar upbringing in black and gold. The University of Central Florida, AKA SpaceU, has been the nation’s top producer of graduates to the aerospace and defense industries for six consecutive years, with 29% of NASA Kennedy Space Center employees being UCF graduates. This Artemis II mission is just one of the many trailblazing efforts that UCF students are more than equipped to take on. What makes UCF such a powerhouse in space innovation? Let’s take a closer look at what it means to secure a degree from America’s space university.

How it all started

Original photo by Caysea Stone

The University of Central Florida opened as Florida Technological University in 1963 to train personnel for the Apollo program—the mission that made Neil Armstrong the first man on the moon. From its beginning, UCF was built on the foundation of supporting the growing U.S. space industry along what has come to be known as the Space Coast.

programs

Sixty years later, the foundations on which UCF was built remain stronger than ever. UCF continues to expand its presence in the space industry, and in return, the industry follows. One of the most prominent is Lockheed Martin with their College Work Experience Program (CWEP). CWEP is a year-round part-time work program offered at the University of Central Florida. The program offers students a paid opportunity to gain hands-on experience in engineering, business, and technology at Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest security and aerospace contractor. The program reports that an average of 60% of students who work as CWEPs receive full-time job offers from Lockheed Martin.

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Grace Smith, a junior majoring in aerospace at the University of Central Florida, shared her experience in the program. Grace stated that she is currently enrolled in the Aerospace Design class, which utilizes the High-Enthalpy Altitude-Stimulating Dynamic Experimental System (HADES) wind tunnel to test rocket designs at hypersonic speeds by simulating extreme flight conditions. When asked to reflect on her time in the major, Grace stated, “I have gotten more out of it than I was expecting. I really didn’t know what to expect coming in, and my favorite part of the entire program is that I’ve gotten to apply what I learn in this classroom into the field”.

What’s next

As the countdown to Artemis II approaches, the mission serves as a reminder of the important role the University of Central Florida plays in preparing the engineers, researchers, and innovators who help make pioneering expeditions like these possible.

UCF’s role in shaping the future is far from finished. As missions like Artemis II continue to capture global attention, UCF is already contributing to the next stages of lunar exploration, with preparations for Artemis IV underway.

“Knights, it’s no wonder that since the beginning, NASA has relied on UCF to help in our moonshots,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said while speaking at the Spring 2024 commencement ceremony at UCF. Showcasing how UCF doesn’t just reach for the stars, they reach for the moon.