From Brat to Brontë: Charli xcx’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

The highly anticipated movie adaptation of Emily Brontë’s gothic tragedy has been released. The Wuthering Heights movie comes with an accompanying concept album of the same name by pop sensation Charli xcx.

The Brat singer announced the album in November of 2025, with the release of singles “House” (featuring John Cale) and “Chains of Love.” Wuthering Heights is sonically different from Brat, trading flashy strobes and hard bass for delicate strings, building constant tension.

While reviews of the film are mixed, Charli’s album has received praise for capturing the energy of the movie and its source material. Additionally, the punchier songs on the album have soundtracked social media trends.

“House” The first track on the album, titled “House,” is a mostly spoken word piece that is intense and builds as Velvet Underground founder, John Cale’s voice is overtaken by grating strings and Charli repeating “I think I’m gonna die in this house.” This song follows the film’s intense opening scene and definitely emphasizes the gothic in Gothic literature. While this song is not a personal favorite from the soundtrack, it sets the scene and fits the vibe. @officialcharlixcx via YouTube “Wall of Sound” “Wall of Sound” is another dreamy, strings-heavy track that depicts the longing nature of Catherine and Heathcliff’s relationship. With lyrics about pulling away from desires and remaining monolithic, “Wall of Sound” brings a new sound from Charli, proving that she continues to break the boundaries of pop music. “Dying for You” The first quarter of the album is extremely gripping, with the upbeat and punchy “Dying for You” closing it out. Although a little on the nose with the title, the bright sound is distinct from the first two tracks’ intense, eerie sound. “Dying for You” is closer to BRAT‘s sound, but it still retains a Victorian-inspired flair. “Always Everywhere” The height of whimsical energy is met in “Always Everywhere.” Through an ethereal crescendo, the fourth track depicts all the love sickness riddled in the Gothic romance. @officialcharlixcx via YouTube “Chains of Love” The second single released from the album was “Chains of Love,” a dramatic ballad with distorted vocals and an intense chorus. Upon release, this song set the tone for the album, laying the sonic framework for what it would become. Several fans compared the sound to Charli’s first album, True Romance, which had an experimental, ethereal sound. Even months after the release of this song, it remains a favorite of mine. “Out of Myself” “Out of Myself” is another upbeat pop-inspired track. With a more electronic sound, it follows “Chains of Love” nicely. It perpetuates the theme of yearning that carries from the novel and film. “Open Up” Cutting the album is the “Open Up” interlude. While it’s not a standout on the album, the airy, whimsical instrumentals create the perfect transition into the second half, leading listeners through what’s left to come. “Seeing Things” The third quarter of the album features one of my personal favorite songs. “Seeing Things” blends uncanny, twinkling beats that fully immerse you in the characters’ mindset. With a bright string ensemble backing, the deep vocals reference the novel’s original ghost story nature. “Altars” Following “Seeing Things,” “Altars” is a dark and droning song. Its sound draws on the grim and tragic parts of the story, creating a break from the whimsical tracks. The lyrics oscillate between yearning and desperation, with references to love as a killer. Extremely fitting for the source material. @officialcharlixcx via YouTube “Eyes of the World” “Eyes of the World” features Tumblr icon Sky Ferreira. This track was highly anticipated because of Ferreira’s addition. The eerie ballad is similar to “Chains of Love” in its gritty confessions of love; however, I think Ferreira’s verse adds a layer of darkness, combining modern Tumblr goth with Victorian Gothic. “My Reminder” “My Reminder” is a punchy synth-pop track that draws on the complex relationships between the characters. While it is definitely reminiscent of a typical pop sound, it still features the signature strings that add to the Wuthering Heights of it all. “Funny Mouth” The closing track, “Funny Mouth,” is gloomy and driving, with a building string ensemble that devolves into electronic glitch noise. It blends Charli’s signature electronic sound with the classical-inspired sound that is prominent throughout the album.

Final Thoughts

In a Substack post from November, Charli expressed that she wanted this album to be the antithesis of Brat. While it is distinctly Charli’s work, Wuthering Heights, as an album, broadens the pop sensation’s horizons, proving her to be an ever-evolving experimental pop artist. As a long-time fan of Charli’s music, Wuthering Heights met and surpassed my expectations, with “Seeing Things,” “Altar,” and “Wall of Sound” consuming my thoughts since its release.