France Becomes the First Country to Make Abortion a Constitutional Right in Global First

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

A revolution stormed the Palace of Versailles on March 4, 2024, as French lawmakers reached a remarkable consensus to enshrine abortion in the French constitution. This decision has led to France becoming the first country in the world to offer protection for women who are considering terminating a pregnancy. The amendment explicitly states that abortion is now a “guaranteed freedom” in France.

For an amendment to become part of the French constitution, three-fifths of the lawmakers have to approve the measure. This equates to at least 512 votes in favor of an amendment to pass it. Lawmakers from the National Assembly and Senate voted 780 to 72 in favor of the amendment with no major party opposing it, pushing the amendment well over the required votes to be passed.

France legalized abortion in 1975 where it was limited to the first 12 weeks of a trimester within a pregnancy. In 2022 the law was extended from 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy. The new amendment won’t extend the number of weeks legal to obtain an abortion, however, it explicitly states that abortion rights are protected for women. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told lawmakers that they had a “moral debt” to all women who in the past were forced to turn to illegal abortions to terminate a pregnancy. “We’re sending a message to all women: Your body belongs to you, and no one can decide for you” Attal said.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a “sealing ceremony” would officially inscribe the amendment in the constitution on Friday, March 8, which happens to be International Women’s Day.

This constitutional change stemmed from the U.S. decision in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade. This decision allowed states to individually set their own policies on either protecting or banning access to abortion. French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti stated in January of 2024 that history was filled with examples where “fundamental rights” that were deemed safe were taken away “as we were recently reminded by the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Following this decision, the Eiffel Tower was lit up with the message “My Body My Choice” as people celebrated in the streets of Paris. Lawmaker Mathilde Panot says this amendment is “a promise for all women who fight all over the world for the right to have autonomy over their bodies — in Argentina, in the United States, in Andorra, in Italy, in Hungary, in Poland”. She continues by saying “This vote today tells them: Your struggle is ours; this victory is yours.”

While this momentous change in the French amendment was met with mostly positive criticism, many criticized the decision. Far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, says President Macron is using this legislation to score political points, thus glorifying himself for his benefit. “We will vote to include it in the constitution because we have no problem with that,” Le Pen said. She continues by saying that calling this change in amendment a historic step is an exaggeration as “no one is putting the right to abortion at risk in France”. The Catholic Church also voiced their distaste for the amendment, releasing a statement that “in the era of universal human rights, there can be no ‘right’ to take human life”.

While this amendment does not change anything in terms of when a woman can obtain an abortion, it is overall being viewed as a step in the right direction for women’s rights. Whether this decision has its origins in political gain for Macron or not, it is a step in the right direction for women’s rights.