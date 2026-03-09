Four Spring Break Destinations Close To Orlando

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While the calendar seems to move at a snail’s pace, spring break is almost here! I, for one, look forward to having the time to explore new places and make memories with my friends in the Orlando area. If you live on or near campus, it can be easy to fall into the trap of hunkering down in Oviedo to focus on studies and coursework. However, there are so many local road-trip destinations that offer opportunities and variety beyond our day-to-day lives as students.

If you’re staying near UCF this spring break, here are four travel destinations within Orlando that your group chat should plan a day trip to!

If you’re staying near Orlando this spring break, consider checking out these locations. Who knows? You might find a new mainstay in your rotation of third spaces.