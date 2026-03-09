Four Spring Break Destinations Close To Orlando

While the calendar seems to move at a snail’s pace, spring break is almost here! I, for one, look forward to having the time to explore new places and make memories with my friends in the Orlando area. If you live on or near campus, it can be easy to fall into the trap of hunkering down in Oviedo to focus on studies and coursework. However, there are so many local road-trip destinations that offer opportunities and variety beyond our day-to-day lives as students.
If you’re staying near UCF this spring break, here are four travel destinations within Orlando that your group chat should plan a day trip to!
- Winter Park
Arguably the closest area to campus, Winter Park offers many delectable restaurants, artistic experiences, and shops to peruse. By far, this town is one of my favorite places in Orlando to explore throughout the school year, since there are so many places to visit for various situations.
Perhaps the area’s magnum opus is Park Avenue, a walkable district near Rollins College that houses a large public park, coffee shops, restaurants, small businesses, and luxury boutiques. Some of my favorite places on this strip include Pannullo’s Italian Restaurant, Writer’s Block Bookstore, Loving Thyself Rocks, and Rocket Fizz Candy Shop.
Another hot spot within Winter Park lies on Corrine Drive, which hosts local favorites like Park Ave CDs, Stardust Video & Coffee, DOMU, and Leu Botanical Gardens. There are also some wonderful vintage shops, including The Lovely Vintage Market, Avalon Exchange, and Hellcats USA.
- Downtown Winter Garden
If you go west of Downtown Orlando, you’ll find Downtown Winter Garden, a charming area with brick pavement, novelty shops, and entertainment venues. As it is, the area is wonderful to visit week-round, but on Saturdays, a farmers’ market with over 100 local vendors takes over the square. As a farmers’ market connoisseur, I confirm that Winter Garden’s is top tier!
Some places to look out for include Axum Coffee, one of my favorite Orlando-based coffee shops. The Garden Theatre sits next door, and down the street lies another Writer’s Block Bookstore location. Other notable shops include Plant Street Market and Adjectives Market.
- Disney Springs
How could one talk about Orlando without mentioning Disney?
Just like the parks, you can spend one day in Disney Springs (Downtown Disney in my Floridian heart) and still not see everything the complex has to offer. From bowling alleys to bars to Cirque du Soleil, Disney Springs offers enjoyment for all ages, including college students.
There are four main sections to the complex: West Side with entertainment venues and shops, Town Center with branded shops, The Landing with dining, and Marketplace with Disney-themed merch shops. Favorites from each space include City Works Eatery, Pour House, Sugarboo & Co., Build-A-Dino at T-REX, and Disney’s Days of Christmas.
- Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach, the closest beach to Orlando, offers stunning ocean views and historic aeronautical sites. The beach is a 40-minute drive from UCF, and if you’re lucky, you might see some Disney Conservation workers release turtles into the ocean! Also, make sure to check out Ron Jon’s Surf Shop to get all your beach gear.
Additionally, as a prime location on the Space Coast, Cocoa Beach has both Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center. These locations are commonly open for tours, which cover both the facilities’ history and activities.
If you’re staying near Orlando this spring break, consider checking out these locations. Who knows? You might find a new mainstay in your rotation of third spaces.