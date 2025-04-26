Moments From “Love on the Spectrum” Season Three I Must Talk About

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum Season three.

Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum just released its third season earlier this month. If you haven’t seen the show or the third season, bookmark this article and come back to it after you watch it!

This season features a mix of cast members from the previous two seasons and new faces as they continue their quest to find love.

While there are so many different dating shows out there, this one just feels more real. In its docu-reality style, the show brings together people on various parts of the autism spectrum around the country. It’s such a feel-good and heartwarming show, being able to see other people experience the feeling of love and find a connection with someone.

These are four moments from Season three that I need to talk about.

Abbey’s song to David Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman found love back in Season one and celebrated their third anniversary together during the filming of Season three. For their anniversary, Romeo surprised Isaacman with an original song she recorded, “Boyfriend Forever,“ which she performed live as both of their mothers and Isaacman’s sisters watched from afar. I thought this was such a romantic and sweet gift. Romeo’s personality shone through the song, offering deeper insight into their relationship. That said, I was a bit disappointed we didn’t get to see much of them this season. I’ve really enjoyed being able to watch their love story unfold throughout the seasons, and I hope they continue to become a returning couple. Dani and Adan’s Breakup This season, we saw Dani Bowman and Adan Correa, a returning couple from last season, celebrating their first anniversary over a candlelit dinner overlooking Los Angeles. Bowman, who is an animator, surprised Correa with an animated cartoon short, asking him if he was ready to do “the deed.” While Correa initially stated he would be open to it, he later changed his mind due to his personal beliefs. This created a difference of opinion between Bowman and Correa. I’ve seen mixed reactions online about their breakup. Some support Bowman in her desire for an “adult intimate relationship,” which she has stated in the past is something she wants from a relationship, while others praise Correa for sticking with his beliefs. Though we only see a small part of their relationship posted on social media and the show, at the end of the day, they both stayed true to themselves. They communicated what they each wanted in a relationship. Connor’s One Liners Connor Tomlinson may have the best one-liners in the entire show. He has many notable quotes and moments dating back to last season. One of my favorites was during a speed date when he checked off “no” and wrote “not big on nature” on his sheet in front of his date. This season, a lot of his comments have been dubbed as “one-sided beef” with his mother. His mother asked, “What would you say if I told you I kissed Tony on the first date?” To which Tomlinson replied, “I’d say you were desperate… or maybe you were just upset about being a single mom,” which earned a laugh from both his brother and mother. There were two quotes from this season specifically that I still think about. The first was his reaction to a date his mother arranged for him when he found out it was with a blonde. Tomlinson’s face changed and became visibly angry. His mother asked if he was listening, to which he replied, “I can hear just fine… Speak!” Another moment was on his first date with his now girlfriend, Georgie Harris, after “spoiling” a part of a show they both watch. He turned to the producers and said, “Edit that out.” I would also like to mention that when he excused himself during the second date with Harris, he said, “Where have you been all my life?” and even repeated it in Italian. Bravissimo! Tyler and Madison If your man doesn’t gift you an American Girl Doll and a Pandora charm on your second date, is he really your man? Madison Marilla and Tyler White met this season and instantly found a connection. From their first date, White took note of what Marilla shared with him about her favorite Disney Princesses and her collection of American Girl Dolls. There was one in particular that she didn’t have: the 2007 Girl of the Year, the Nicki doll, dressed in her cowgirl apparel. But not anymore. Now, not only was the wrapping paper on White’s gift to Marilla Christmas-themed, as she had mentioned was her favorite holiday, evidenced by the tree she keeps up year-round, but it was also red, her favorite color. I was blown away at the thoughtfulness of the gift and how much attention he paid to what she said.

Season three has been such a good watch and was well worth the wait. I think that this is my favorite season so far. I haven’t heard any news about renewing for a fourth season, but I’m hoping they’ll take the positive reviews into account and continue to bring the show back.