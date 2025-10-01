Florida’s New Tax-Free Gun Policy: What Does It Mean For You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently set to run from Sept. 8 through Dec. 31, the Florida Department of Revenue has implemented the “Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday.” This action is to put a “tax-holiday” on things such as hunting and camping equipment, and most notably firearms and their ammunition. This new tax holiday, endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has critical implications for Florida residents. Here’s everything we know about the 2025 Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday, and what this will entail in the coming months.

Experts say our state revenue will go down $34.6 million, and local revenue by $10.3 million. While this isn’t the first time Florida has been met with other tax holidays, we’ve never seen such a long tax break on guns. Other tax holidays, such as those on items like clothing and school supplies, typically have a cap on the price at which goods can be purchased before they are taxed, whereas this tax on firearms does not.

Other states, like Louisiana and Mississippi, have also offered tax breaks on guns, but never for this long. It appears that the results we will see are unprecedented and will affect our economy.

As of Sept. 10, there have been about 47 school shootings in 2025, leaving 19 dead and 77 injured. After the recent Minneapolis shooting, which resulted in the deaths of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, many of the parents are calling for gun control.

Even without the threat of the effect the gun-free holiday might have on people, there is also the thought of how it will affect our environment. It is important to have a hunting season for our environment, but when you are going to hunt deer, you don’t need any type of automatic rifle, which is also part of this tax holiday. Nevertheless, with the influx of gun sales as a result of this tax holiday, there could be too much hunting of deer, which would negatively affect our entire ecosystem in Florida.

The Tax Information Publication provides a breakdown of how this sales tax is applied to supplies, artillery, and other related materials.

Florida has introduced some new gun laws in recent years. The first one I’d like to introduce is the prohibition on firearms, which states there will be no possession of a machine gun, unless it is an antique or permitted under federal law. Another is the “Stand Your Ground” law, which allows people to use deadly force, such as guns, if they believe it is necessary to defend themselves. Next is “Permitless Carry,” which will enable individuals to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Although technically a license is not required, it can be obtained. Last but not least, also one of the most important is the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act,” which states a person must be 21 to own any gun other than a shotgun, red flag laws (if mental conditions or hate crime on record, will not be sold a gun), and a 3-day waiting period for rifle purchases.

All in all, it is an incredibly pressing time to stay informed about what is happening in the government, not just at the federal level, but also at the state level. Gun laws make a big difference, not just for the people buying them but also for those being affected by them, like victims of mass shootings. So, write your representatives if you feel misunderstood, and always get out and vote.