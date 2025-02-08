Florida State Fair: Everything You Need to Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The Florida State Fair is in full swing, making its annual return to the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. This fun-filled event takes place from Feb. 6-17 and features all of the usual favorite attractions, entertainment, and food, as well as some exciting new additions.

Tickets are available for purchase online and at participating Wawa locations. The fair is offering several discount days this year, including Heroes Day on Feb. 6 (free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military and veterans with valid ID), Hospitality and Service Industry Day on Feb. 10 ($5 admission all day for service and hospitality staff with ID), and $3 Thursday on Feb. 13 (admission and deals on select food and drink for only $3 after 3:00 p.m.).

Visitors also have the option of purchasing unlimited ride armbands in advance for a reduced price and saving even more on armbands by going anytime Monday-Thursday excluding President’s Day. You’ll want to pick up a ride armband to try out the seven new attractions on the fairgrounds. The most anticipated of which is The Kraken, a massive ride that stands 80 feet tall. Fair officials describe it as a pendulum-style ride with a swinging arm, and it’s definitely most suitable for thrill-seekers. On the other hand, a more family-friendly attraction for younger fairgoers is The Candy Adventure Fun House, a combination fun house and mirror maze with dazzling lights and delicious sugary smells.

For all my fellow foodies out there, 27 brand-new food items are making their debut this year. The more adventurous eaters have their pick of wild new dishes like the Southern Comfort Funnel Cake, the BBQ stuffed waffle, and the seafood-boil-stuffed potato, while those with milder tastes can enjoy the pretzel-rolled corn on the cob and the salted caramel cinnamon bun. Fairgoers 21 and over can indulge in Keel Farms “Taste the Fair Cider Flight” to sample four of their iconic fair-inspired flavors (candy apple, churro, funnel cake, and cotton candy) along with their other popular ales and ciders.

This year, the entertainment offerings are bigger and better than ever. The lineup includes a Demolition Derby, magic shows, a live-action Jurassic Park show, and frisbee dog shows. Don’t forget to be there for one of the four nights of fireworks displays.

A brand-new service offered by the fair will make this year’s experience more enjoyable and convenient than ever. The new Florida State Fair app is available in the IOS App Store and on Google Play, and it will provide you with a full daily schedule of events, a complete list of all food offerings, and more tips and hints to help you plan your visit.

The Florida State Fair offers something fun for everyone, making it an enjoyable experience for kids and adults alike! Learn more about the 2025 Florida State Fair on its official website.