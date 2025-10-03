5 Budget-Friendly Fall Crafts for Girls’ Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer has come and gone, and now it’s time for all of us fall girlies to have some fun! Whether it’s watching your favorite fall flicks, going to a pumpkin patch, or baking some pumpkin-flavored treats, this is the perfect time to gather your friends and have some fun. For those with a crafty side or looking for something to do indoors, here are five craft ideas to get the fall vibes going on a budget.

Haunted Bird Houses

Painting bird houses is a year-round activity, but these houses have a haunted twist. For this craft, you’ll need an assortment of paints, brushes, and a birdhouse to paint. TikTok user @lorileethomasart shared how she created an entire spooky village out of bird houses from the dollar store. This craft is incredibly versatile, as you can add Halloween charms, glue crushed-up leaves on the house, or place a battery-powered candle inside the house to give it a spooky glow. All the supplies that you’ll need for this craft can be found at your local craft store or at a dollar store near you for an even more budget-friendly version of this craft. @lorileethomasart Made my own Halloween village using Dollarama bird houses! Such a fun project.🎃 #Halloween #halloweencrafts #hauntedhouse ♬ original sound – Lori @lorileethomasart via TikTok

Mini pumpkin painting

As much fun as carving pumpkins is, it can be incredibly time-consuming and messy. For a simpler pumpkin craft that’s still super fun, try painting mini pumpkins! This craft requires a mini pumpkin, paint, and paintbrushes. TikTok user @ninahouston shared her pumpkin painting girl’s night creations. Their pumpkins had classic Halloween characters such as ghosts, spiders, and Frankenstein. This craft is incredibly versatile as well, since you can paint your pumpkin to look like anything you want! If you want to get really crafty, you could try painting tiny candy corn or other Halloween candies you’re a fan of. Another great thing about this craft is that if you want to keep this craft and reuse it as a decoration for next year, consider getting a plastic mini pumpkin to store with all your other fall d e cor. @ninahouston Dit was zo leuk om te doen 🥰🩷 Fall tipje!! #pumpkinpainting #diy #girlsnight #pumpkinseason #fall ♬ original sound – whimsigothiic @ninahouston via TikTok

Ceramic plate painting

For a super cute reusable keepsake, you and your girls can paint ceramic plates! The materials for this craft are a ceramic plate and paint markers. For a sleeker look, you can get a clear gloss cover to complete the design. If you want to eat off these plates after painting them, check that any paints or sealers used are food safe, but this craft is based more on keeping the plates as decorative items. TikTok user @madelineriggs shared some of her girls’ night ceramic plate creations, including designs like mini pumpkins, colorful fall leaves, and fall-themed characters like Snoopy and the Hocus Pocus witches. Using paint markers instead of standard liquid paint gives you a smoother finish and helps get cleaner lines. Paint can be puffy and difficult to get a correct color with on the plates, but this craft can still be completed with standard paint if you can’t obtain paint markers! @madelineriggs Vote which plate is your favorite!! I 🧡 Halloween! #halloween #halloweenlook #craft #paint #ceramicplate #aesthetic #fallaesthetic #diy #craftnight #homedecor #home #friendsgiving #fall #halloweenathome #diyproject ♬ original sound – Itz.fall.timee @madelineriggs via TikTok

Fall-themed doormats

Another great reusable fall decoration craft is painting doormats! This craft can be a bit pricier depending on where you buy the plain doormat and its size, but it’s still super fun. For this craft, you’ll need a doormat of your choosing, outdoor paint (if you’re planning on using the doormat outside), and paint brushes. Picking up some paint sponges is also a good idea if you’re planning on doing a larger design, as it takes a few coats for the paint to cover the area of the doormat visibly. This is the most time-consuming and tedious craft, so make sure to set aside some time for it. TikTok user @juliabooliyah showed off some of her doormat creations featuring tiny ghosts, bats, pumpkins, and even a super adorable Snoopy inside of a pumpkin. This craft is super cute to add a DIY touch to your living space for the fall season! @juliabooliyah highly recommend having a girls night to do fall crafts because these all came out so cute and it was such a fun time making them!! I can’t wait to put mine out!!! #halloween #fall #craft #crafting #girlsnight ♬ Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers @juliabooliyah via TikTok

