5 Budget-Friendly Fall Crafts for Girls’ Night

Summer has come and gone, and now it’s time for all of us fall girlies to have some fun! Whether it’s watching your favorite fall flicks, going to a pumpkin patch, or baking some pumpkin-flavored treats, this is the perfect time to gather your friends and have some fun. For those with a crafty side or looking for something to do indoors, here are five craft ideas to get the fall vibes going on a budget.
- Haunted Bird Houses
-
Painting bird houses is a year-round activity, but these houses have a haunted twist. For this craft, you’ll need an assortment of paints, brushes, and a birdhouse to paint. TikTok user @lorileethomasart shared how she created an entire spooky village out of bird houses from the dollar store. This craft is incredibly versatile, as you can add Halloween charms, glue crushed-up leaves on the house, or place a battery-powered candle inside the house to give it a spooky glow. All the supplies that you’ll need for this craft can be found at your local craft store or at a dollar store near you for an even more budget-friendly version of this craft.
- Mini pumpkin painting
-
As much fun as carving pumpkins is, it can be incredibly time-consuming and messy. For a simpler pumpkin craft that’s still super fun, try painting mini pumpkins! This craft requires a mini pumpkin, paint, and paintbrushes. TikTok user @ninahouston shared her pumpkin painting girl’s night creations. Their pumpkins had classic Halloween characters such as ghosts, spiders, and Frankenstein. This craft is incredibly versatile as well, since you can paint your pumpkin to look like anything you want! If you want to get really crafty, you could try painting tiny candy corn or other Halloween candies you’re a fan of. Another great thing about this craft is that if you want to keep this craft and reuse it as a decoration for next year, consider getting a plastic mini pumpkin to store with all your other fall d
ecor.
- Ceramic plate painting
-
For a super cute reusable keepsake, you and your girls can paint ceramic plates! The materials for this craft are a ceramic plate and paint markers. For a sleeker look, you can get a clear gloss cover to complete the design. If you want to eat off these plates after painting them, check that any paints or sealers used are food safe, but this craft is based more on keeping the plates as decorative items. TikTok user @madelineriggs shared some of her girls’ night ceramic plate creations, including designs like mini pumpkins, colorful fall leaves, and fall-themed characters like Snoopy and the Hocus Pocus witches. Using paint markers instead of standard liquid paint gives you a smoother finish and helps get cleaner lines. Paint can be puffy and difficult to get a correct color with on the plates, but this craft can still be completed with standard paint if you can’t obtain paint markers!
- Fall-themed doormats
-
Another great reusable fall decoration craft is painting doormats! This craft can be a bit pricier depending on where you buy the plain doormat and its size, but it’s still super fun. For this craft, you’ll need a doormat of your choosing, outdoor paint (if you’re planning on using the doormat outside), and paint brushes. Picking up some paint sponges is also a good idea if you’re planning on doing a larger design, as it takes a few coats for the paint to cover the area of the doormat visibly. This is the most time-consuming and tedious craft, so make sure to set aside some time for it. TikTok user @juliabooliyah showed off some of her doormat creations featuring tiny ghosts, bats, pumpkins, and even a super adorable Snoopy inside of a pumpkin. This craft is super cute to add a DIY touch to your living space for the fall season!
- fall felt decor
-
Felt crafts are definitely one of my favorites, as they’re incredibly versatile and super cute! Felt is also a great, inexpensive tool that can be found at most craft stores in various colors. For this craft, some light sewing skills are recommended, but it can be done without stitching! Materials for this craft include your choice of different colored felt, fabric glue, scissors, and, optionally, a small needle and thread. TikTok user @thestrawberrymom shared her fall felt crafts, with little pumpkins and Snoopy to decorate her daughter’s room. Another optional add-on to this craft is to stuff your felt creations. Instead of buying stuffing, you can take the scrap pieces of your felt that you used to cut out your shapes, stuff them inside your felt craft, and then sew around the edges to take this craft to the next level. Adding stitching along the borders of your felt craft gives them a super cute upgrade, but this step is optional.
You can also use your felt creations to make a custom garland! The only other material needed for this is string or rope to attach your felt crafts to, so they can be hung up in your living space. TikTok user @kittieu.sews shared her DIY fall garland with pumpkins, leaves, and some adorable skeleton cats. This craft, while being a bit more advanced with the addition of sewing, is still super fun and a great way to make your space feel warm and cozy for the fall season.
All of these crafts are super DIY, giving you the ability to create whatever you can think of. The materials for these crafts can be found between your local dollar stores and craft stores and are budget-friendly. Doing crafts while watching your favorite fall-themed movies or eating fall-themed snacks is a great way to spend time with your friends, relax, and get into that cozy fall feeling.