How Fiona Jordan Built a Loyal Community by Staying True to Herself

Meet Fiona Jordan, a 22-year-old Pennsylvania native who turned her passion for content creation into a thriving online presence. After beginning to post on TikTok during the pandemic, she has since graduated from college and amassed an impressive following of 566.5K on TikTok and 79.8K on Instagram. On top of that, her clothing reselling business, Fiona’s Fitzz, boasts an additional 12K on Instagram. I had the opportunity to chat with her about her rise as a content creator and how she has cultivated her community while staying true to herself.

HCUCF: Pretend I’m someone that doesn’t have a phone, how would you introduce yourself and your platform to me?

Fiona: I make content about everything! This includes what I do in my daily life, school, family, friends, and motivational content. I wouldn’t say I have a specific niche, I like to show lots of different aspects of my life when I am creating content for TikTok or Instagram.

At what point did you feel you “made it” in the content creation world?

Fiona: I would say that I started to feel like I made it when people started stopping me at restaurants or on the streets and wanted to say they enjoyed my content. Another big moment was when Steve Madden invited me to the Hamptons— that was definitely a massive I “made it” moment. I’d never been to the Hamptons before, so it was a super cool opportunity where I was able to connect with other creators and make content about the experience.

What has been your favorite opportunity or outcome that your content creation journey has helped make possible?

Fiona: So many aspects of my content creation journey have been so cool, like getting invited to New York Fashion Week. But honestly favorite outcome is how my platform has allowed me to help people. When I meet people or read comments that a video that I posted was motivating for someone, that’s the most fulfilling part for me. If I can make someone feel heard, seen, or at home, then that’s an outcome I’m really proud of.

How do you stay your most authentic self when so much of content creation can be forced and unauthentic?

Fiona: I’m lucky to have a family that always encourages me to be myself. When I started content creation, I was vulnerable on TikTok. There are videos of me crying, laughing, and everything in between. I also remind myself that not everything has to be turned into content, so I’m not forcing every aspect of my life to be posted which helps me stay authentic.

“But if someone can watch a video of me that is authentic to my experience, and that helps them through a tough time, that’s worth it to me.” -Fiona Jordan

How do you handle some of the harder parts of social media such as negative comments online?

Fiona: My dad gave me a piece of great advice: content creation is like a job, so leave it at the door when I’m done for the day. That mindset helps me focus on my work but also helps me me grounded. Additionally, I remind myself that there is a lot behind the scenes that people online don’t see. While I share a lot, I don’t share everything so I know people are only making judgements based on what they see, which isn’t the full picture.

Talk to me about Fiona’s Fitzz!

Fiona: Yes, I’m happy to! I started Fiona’s Fitzz as a way to earn some extra money to pay for cheerleading in high school. It really started gaining traction the summer before I started college. I would sell items from my closet, go thrifting, or visit estate sales or flea markets. During my first semester in college, my roommate and I would walk 30 minutes to the post office to drop off clothes because I didn’t have a car on campus and didn’t want to pay for an Uber. I was definitely hustling! It’s always been something I am passionate about. Even when I take breaks from it, I return to Fiona’s Fitzz re-energized and fall in love with it all over again.

What are some of your goals for the future?

My main goal is to take care of my family. My dad and siblings all work so hard, and I want to give back to them. I want to be successful in life, and I’d be happy to keep making content and sharing it with the world to accomplish these goals.

Your platform is so inspiring because you’re combining your passions and doing something you love while bring others joy. What advice would you give to someone’s who’s thinking about starting their own content journey?

My advice would be to do whatever you want to do! Starting content creation on social media can be scary, but just by starting you are already taking a step many others haven’t! If you are going to do anything, do it so confidently that no one doubts your love for it. Be so into everything that people will know you truly love what you do. Be yourself and nothing can go wrong!