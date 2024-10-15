Find Your Pleasing at Disney Springs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Florida was finally chosen to host a fan event

Harry Styles’ Pleasing brand opened a pop-up store at Disney Springs to promote the new Fantasia x Pleasing collaboration. Running from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27, this in-person experience precedes the collection’s online launch on Oct. 4.

The collaboration brings a nostalgic twist to a 30-piece collection, which includes nail polishes, cosmetics, and apparel inspired by Disney’s iconic Fantasia movie. With its vintage-style merchandise, the collection bridges old Disney designs with modern aesthetics, allowing fans to relieve the charm from the 1940 Disney classic.

Located in the former gift shop of the NBA Experience, the interactive pop-up store is designed to immerse visitors in a Fantasia-themed atmosphere. Beyond shopping, fans can watch clips of the original movie in a dedicated theater space, enriching the overall experience. Additionally, Pleasing and Disney have created a 3D animation in honor of the collaboration and the film, which debuted on its opening day at Disney Springs.

This pop-up store is something to celebrate since most artists tend to forget about Florida when doing fan events. Usually New York, Los Angeles, or even London are more common cities for hosting exclusive events, but now, it’s time for Orlando and Houston to shine. This store allows fans to immerse themselves in Styles’ brand, connect with his vision, and feel a sense of inclusion, especially for Florida residents who often feel bypassed by other states.

The success of this collaboration highlights the potential for more immersive brand experiences in the future and may inspire other artists to rethink how and where they engage with their fan bases. Styles has proven that Florida is more than ready for these types of fan events, even though celebrities choose not to come due to geographic location logistics, which can make it more expensive or time-consuming. They may also feel hesitant to come to the state for political reasons, as Florida has been in the spotlight for controversial state policies in recent years.

However, not everything is that pleasing. The prices are high, ranging from $70 to $225 on clothes and accessories, considering its target audience is a younger demographic of teenagers and young adults. Some fans justify the cost due to the brand’s commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free practices, values Styles has incorporated into his brand from the beginning that naturally drive production costs higher. Another negative factor of the event was the number of hours. The queue line on the first day took around four to five hours to get in. With that being said, Disney found a quick solution to this. Known for its organization, Disney implemented a virtual queue system the following day to accommodate the ones waiting to go in that has been working smoothly.

Original photo by Giovanna Brigo

For those who can’t make it to the pop-up store, the collection is now available for purchase online at both the Pleasing and Disney Store websites. With this option, fans who are not local to Orlando can still participate in the experience and own a piece of the unique collaboration, allowing everyone to enjoy the magic of Fantasia x Pleasing.