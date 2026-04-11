FAVO: An Art Village of Community and Inspiration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I didn’t expect to fall in love with an art village behind an old church, but that’s exactly what happened the moment I stepped into FAVO: Faith Arts Village Orlando. What started as a simple visit inspired by an Instagram post turned into one of the most motivational evenings I’ve had in a long time. I came for the art and the vibe, but I stayed for the encouraging stories and amazing people who created the art. Attending FAVO was like stepping into the incredible tales shared by the artists and orchestrators of the event.

What makes FAVO so special is its story. The property was once a motel until its closure in 2007, and instead of letting it sit and become another hidden plaza, the Park Lake Presbyterian Church community compartmentalized the space into beautiful rooms where artists could showcase their stories and perspectives through eye-catching, mesmerizing, and labor-intensive art. On the first weekend of every month, this art village comes alive, inviting guests to walk through breathtaking art exhibits and their stories, promising conversations that not only inspire you but also stay with you.

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The motel turns strangers into friends and makes you want to visit every month. Every door opened into a different world, shaped by the artist who created it. One of the strongest things that made FAVO feel like home was how willing each artist was to share their journey, inspirations, techniques, and the meanings woven into each piece.

Macbeth Studio by Jim Hobart greatly exemplified this, as the featured artwork made me stop and really take in the moment. Looking at the photographs in this space almost felt like stepping into a window of the world. I found myself staring at the images longer than I expected. What struck me most was how the photographs made me feel as if I were traveling without taking a step. I could almost sense the breeze and hear the sounds the artist crafted while taking that picture. Hearing the artist speak about their work and process made me realize how important it is to take a moment to appreciate even the simplest image.

Original photo by Shruti Thakkar

This studio was also shared by one of the most creative and lively artists I talked to: Suzanna Kaye, who showcased her beautiful wood art. The pieces omitted a warm and earthy tone and adopted refreshingly fun shapes and silhouettes. Her focus on cats in her artwork greatly attracted me, as I share her fascination with the cuddly creatures. In addition to the charming wood cat figures, Kaye also had beautiful wood jewelry and magnet art.

Original photo by Shruti Thakkar

Another artist that immediately caught my attention was Samantha Levine. Her photography featured both softness and emotional depth. Once I learned more about her, the quality of her work all made sense to me. Levine is an award-winning photographer who discovered her passion by snapping pictures on paddle-boarding ventures. What began as a hobby grew into a masterpiece highlighted by color, reflection, and the beauty of stillness. Her style of editing and adding layers and textures turns every picture into something meditative.

Original photo by Shruti Thakkar

The last studio that pulled me in was Kathy Stecker’s, where shelves were filled with beautifully handcrafted pottery in every shape and color imaginable. I didn’t know much about her work, except that she shares that studio with her husband, Chuck, who also paints. The pieces felt very earthy and comforting. From bowls to plates to little trunks, every piece was unique and hypnotizing, making me wonder how it was even possible to create such stunning artwork. Both of the Steckers made me feel welcome and shared their stories with me. Their collection was so mesmerizing that it’s the kind of art you want to make part of your everyday life.

Original photo by Shruti Thakkar

When I finished walking through all the studios, I realized how special FAVO really is. Every artist I met added something unique to the guest experience. FAVO didn’t just feel like an art show; it felt like stepping into a community built on passion, creativity, and kindness. If you ever need a night full of refreshing conversations and beautiful art, visit FAVO. Walk through the studios, make friends with the artists, and support the passions constructed by hard work and perseverance.