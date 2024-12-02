The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

While studying abroad itself is important, it’s also good to venture out into the part of the world you came to see. For me, that was Europe. I was based in England, which put me in a fantastic position to visit many different places. Some I liked, and some I didn’t like so much (but let’s be real, it was still amazing since it was Europe). Below is how I would rate the main cities I visited from best to worst, not including smaller towns, though I will make some mention of them.

Venice, Italy

Walking through the streets of Venice was like walking through another world. The buildings were beautiful, and it was cool to see canals just about everywhere I went. It was, without a doubt, the most gorgeous place I have ever been. There’s a nice balance of activities to do there. I was able to take a gondola boat ride, cruising through the Grand Canal. I also saw Saint Mark’s Basilica, and I don’t think I have ever seen so much gold in my life. Doge’s Palace was also cool to see since it has so much history and beautiful artwork. The food was delicious (if you go, please try the cuttlefish ink spaghetti; it looks gross, but it’s so worth it), and I tried some limoncello, too. I visited Venice first, which enriched my entire European experience since so much artwork is inspired by it. Picking it as a favorite might be controversial, as it can be too crowded (and therefore too touristy) and a little smelly due to the canals. However, it did not dampen my own experience. I don’t think I would visit a second time, but it’s worth the first visit, at least. Original photo by Brielle Locke

Barcelona, Spain

Something I appreciated about Barcelona was that its architecture was so different. In Europe, a lot of the architecture looks about the same, but Barcelona was stunning. The style of many of its famous buildings was created by an artist named Antoni Gaudi, who was responsible for making the Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, Casa Batlló, and many others. His inspiration was nature, and he used it to enhance his architectural style. The Sagrada Familia is styled after trees, the pillars like tree trunks, and the ceiling is like branches. The colors of the stained glass were like leaves, and it was absolutely breathtaking. I also visited Montserrat nearby, which had a monastery in the mountains. The mountains were unlike anything I’d seen before, and I could gaze at that skyline for hours. Just be aware that if you go to Barcelona, it might be challenging to get dinner as most of the restaurants are exclusively for tapas, which isn’t a full meal, and require reservations of multiple people. If I could go again, I would, since there’s so much I didn’t have the chance to do. Original photo by Brielle Locke

Edinburgh, Scotland

Honestly, Edinburgh was tied for second place with Barcelona, but since I had already visited twice, I demoted it to third place. As a writer, this city really spoke to me, as it has the Walter Scott monument, the largest monument constructed for an author. There is a ton to do in Edinburgh like browse churches like Saint Giles Cathedral and Greyfriars Kirkyard Cemetary (a few familiar names from the Harry Potter series rest on some headstones). Plenty of history exists in places like the Edinburgh Castle and Holyrood Palace. And if you want to hike a bit, Arthur’s Seat is a little volcano in the middle of the city you can hike up. There’s also Calton Hill, which has a little lookout point over the city. You could also walk to Dean’s Village, a beautiful place outside the city center. One thing to note about Edinburgh is that the restaurants close early, so I suggest finding somewhere to eat before eight o’clock. However, that doesn’t diminish how great Edinburgh is, since there’s something to do for everyone in the city, so no one will go home disappointed! I would also, of course, suggest visiting the Highlands; the beauty of the mountains is no joke. Original photo by Brielle Locke

Paris, France

I was very surprised that I liked Paris, and even more so, that it ended up being this high on the list. I’ve always heard that people are disappointed by the city, so maybe that’s why I liked it so much because I was prepared to not like it. However, when I walked by the Seine and Eiffel Tower, I was just in awe. I guess that’s the lesson: don’t knock things until you try them! Paris also has so many museums; naturally, I had to visit the Louvre. I got there right when it opened and even got a close-up of the Mona Lisa. Some other museums I visited were the D’Orsay Museum, the Petite Palais (which is free), and the Montmartre Museum. Montmartre is on a hill, so if you’re walking, prepare to climb up a ton of stairs. It has a great view of the city, and you can also go into the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, a favorite of one of the popes. I would be careful there, though, since there are a lot of scammers trying to “give” you a bracelet. What they’re actually doing is demanding money — they get really pushy and will even grab you! However, I felt the rest of Paris wasn’t so bad, just this one area. I also got a glimpse of Notre Dame and the Pantheon, which includes a crypt with famous people like Marie Curie, Alexandre Dumas, and Victor Hugo. If you’re unsure about Paris, take a chance. The city has so much to enjoy. Original photo by Brielle Locke

London, England

London had a ton to do, which left me feeling a bit overwhelmed. You could see a show or even go to Shakespeare’s Globe. You could go to the many free museums, like the British Museum, the National Gallery, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Tate Modern, and many more. Just those activities alone will fill up several days’ worth of time. You can also swing by Buckingham Palace and see the changing of the guard. It does get incredibly packed, so get there early! London also has several parks and towers where you can enjoy scenic views. Additionally, there’s the London Tower, which is more like a castle, with a lot of history and giant ravens. There’s so much to see that it’s impossible to list everything! I’d definitely recommend doing a bakery bus tour; it is such a cute and fun idea that I’m sure everyone would enjoy it. The rest of England is also fun, too! Some notable towns are Canterbury, Windsor, Glastonbury, and Bath.

Original photo by Brielle Locke

Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich is gorgeous for a few different reasons. First, it’s very pedestrian-friendly, which gets points in my book. It’s easy to walk through without busy roads and isn’t too crowded. On the lake, you can see the Alps poking out in the back, and the water here was the most beautiful and probably the cleanest too. Here, you can sit by the water and watch the swans swim back and forth and enjoy the good vibes. However, there isn’t much to do in Zurich, so I’m docking it points. Most of the things to do are just places to go to see pretty overviews of the city which isn’t bad, it’s just not time-consuming. There are also a few churches that you can see, like Grossmünster Church. It’s free admission and even has a crypt to get into. I also did a tour of Zurich, including a boat ride in the lake and access to the Lindt Chocolate Museum, which was so worth it. Chocolate is always worth it. Original photo by Brielle Locke

Dublin, Ireland

Okay, I’m a bit salty about this one. I had such high hopes for Dublin, and they were crushed. It could be because I felt sick during this time, so my experience wasn’t as fun. My Dublin is other people’s Paris. There isn’t too much to do there. Trinity College is a must-see. It’s a lovely outdoor college campus with a lot of history. While you’re there, you can see the Book of Kells Experience. Some people think it’s worth it, and others don’t. I was initially going to skip it, but when I had to change my plans, I went ahead and did it. Make sure also to visit Temple Bar. It’s crazy lively, but it’s a fun place! Make sure to take a tour of the city to try and get a sense of it. I also visited the Guinness Experience, which is probably fun for people who like to drink. Now, if I were ranking countries, Ireland would be at the top. I did lots of day trips. I traveled to see the Rock of Cashel (which is the image below), Blarney Castle, the Giant’s Causeway, and the Cliffs of Moher. Ireland is so green and full of natural beauty that it’s a lovely country to visit — just not Dublin. Original photo by Brielle Locke

Amsterdam, Netherlands

When I went to Amsterdam, I went with two of my friends. Traveling with them was so lovely, making the experience much more special. However, some of the experience was dimmed by the fact that we were too late to make reservations, so we missed out on touring Anne Frank’s house and the Van Gogh Museum. However, it was fun to walk around and see the pretty houses. Instead of doing our original plan, we toured the Lord in Our Attic, which educated us on how people practiced Christianity in their homes since they were persecuted. We also visited the Rijksmuseum, which had a variety of artwork. The Royal Palace was my highlight since I adore stunning buildings, inside and out. The last fun thing we did was a boat tour with unlimited wine and (limited) cheese. I think Amsterdam would be a nice place to live, but as a tourist, it was just fine. Original photo by Brielle Locke

Brussels, Belgium