Explaining the Viral Ukrainian Production of ‘Decameron’

Recently, a theatre adaptation of Giovanni Boccaccio’s Decameron has been capturing the attention of TikTok users. While viewers have been absolutely captivated by the actors’ performances, many commenters have expressed their confusion with the show’s plot. Here’s everything you need to know about the production at the Kyiv National Academic Molodyy Theatre and some much-desired context on that viral bathhouse scene.

What’s going on?

Decameron tells the story of a society in the aftermath of a series of pandemics and wars. The remnants of life are hidden underground, and survivors may only return to the surface for short periods when clean winds come from the ocean. The musical, written by Andriy Bilous, pulls from some of Boccaccio’s short stories and is set in a post-apocalyptic future. The future is made much bleaker, so characters must fight to restore joy and community.

Many of the viral clips feature the characters Catella and Masetto. Catella, played by 22-year-old Veronika Naumenko, is Filippello’s wife. She is manipulated by Masetto, played by Maksym Kozynyy, who pretends to be deaf and mute to infiltrate convents and seek out women’s affections. While in the original text, Catella is manipulated by a man named Ricciardo, he does not appear in Bilous’s version and instead seems to be replaced by Masetto.

Decameron opened in Kyiv in March 2024, marking Naumenko’s main stage debut. Audiences have received the production very well, with clips gaining traction internationally via TikTok. But much of the online engagement with Decameron comes from a place of confusion, most specifically with a bathhouse scene.

In the scene, Masetto and Catella appear to have sex, with Catella seeming to be distressed. Some commenters have claimed that the scene is a depiction of assault, with Catella attempting to cover up her reaction for the sake of the performance. Others have suggested that the scene was not necessarily assault, but related to the survivors experiencing sexual acts for the first time. But, the general consensus of the interaction between Masetto and Catella appears to be that he betrayed her. Original posters of these clips have agreed with comments that explain the scene as a betrayal, so to answer the internet’s burning questions, yes, the characters are having sex, and no, this scene was not meant to depict an assault.

One user posted a translation of the above clip in the comments, which shows Catella is struggling with feelings of inferiority after being told she would be loved as a wife, despite her lover choosing another woman. The account posting most of these clips called the scene “one of the most beloved” but also referenced the unfortunate fate of women due to their love of men. Even with the discourse on what Masetto did to Catella, the bottom line was that it probably wasn’t the best.

Supporting Ukrainian art from overseas

Unfortunately for fans, there is no professional recording or cast album of Decameron available. While many people invested in the plot of Decameron may not be able to see the Molodyy Theatre production in person, there are many ways to still engage with Ukrainian art.

Pamfir Pamfir follows the story of a man who, while trying to provide for his family, must abandon his honest ways and return to his criminal past. Combining tradition with unfortunate circumstances, this film was loved by critics and currently stands at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. We Are Ukraine calls Pamfir one of the best films of modern Ukrainian cinema, thanks to its strong performances and directorial work. Pamfir is currently available on Apple TV. Homeward More centered on current events, Homeward tells the story of Mustafa, a Crimean Tatar, whose son is killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Mustafa wants to bury his son in Crimea, and in line with his Muslim traditions, he sets out on a journey to bring him home. The film explores complexities with parent-child relationships while set in the reality of Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Homeward is available for purchase or streaming for free on Pluto TV or Hoopla. MY Thoughts Are Silent Following 22-year-old Vadim, My Thoughts Are Silent tells the story of a young sound engineer assigned to record the song of a rare bird in Ukraine. This comedy-drama has been called a “comedy for smart people” and is rooted in Ukrainian jokes, so some context may be needed for non-Ukrainian-speaking viewers. My Thoughts Are Silent is available on Prime. Servant of the people Starring now-President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Servant of the People follows a high-school teacher who fights against government corruption, so much so that he is elected to be the country’s newest president. The series was Zelenskyy’s last project before entering government and ended in 2019, just before he became president in real life. The series is not only considered to be incredibly important in terms of political history, but it’s still a fan favorite. Servant of the People is available on Netflix. silence Set in Osijek, Croatia, detectives must fight to find the killer of three young girls, even if it means going down a dangerous path. Described as a surprising sign of the times with first-rate acting, the series pushes its characters to their limit and forces them to confront their morals. Silence is available on Prime.

Hopefully, this answered some of the many questions stemming from the circulating Decameron clips. Even if a trip to Ukraine to dive into the art scene isn’t in the cards right now, remember Ukrainian art is just a click away.